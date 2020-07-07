RVtravel.com reader from South Africa shows off VW motorhome

RVtravel.com readers span the globe. Here’s an email and photo we received from reader Danie Fourie from South Africa who wrote:

Registered as “Tortue”, nicknamed “Rondloper” (the Afrikaans word for vagabond), this 1974 VW Jurgens takes us most places, from coast to mountains, semi desert stretches, bushveld and home sweet home, Pringle Bay, across the bay from Cape Town, South Africa, the greater part on dirt road. On some trips, “Tortue” will tow “Lazarus” my Cirtoën Deux Chevaux Fourgonette (1969) for our day tripper.

Life is good. Thank you for a great newsletter. — Danie

From the editor: Danie, please send us more stories about RVing in South Africa. We’ll make you our official South Africa correspondent, which will bring you fame (alas, sorry to say not fortune). And send us a pic from inside this pretty little rig.

