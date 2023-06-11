Prevent water heater explosions by knowing the signs

Water heater explosions are rare but when they do happen, they can be devastating. Do not wait for a catastrophe. Here are a few signs your water heater will give before bursting.

Warning signs of potential water heater explosions

A leaking pressure relief valve

The pressure relief valve is usually located at the top of the heater, on the side. It opens when the pressure inside the tank reaches extremely high levels, letting out water and lowering the pressure inside. If the valve is leaking, it means there is too much heat or pressure inside the tank. Either is dangerous as it could lead to an explosion.

In addition, if the valve is worn out or repeatedly being replaced, it means it cannot handle the pressure or heat in the tank and could possibly fail, trapping extremely high pressure in the tank.

A rotten egg smell

If you detect a sulfur, rotten egg-type smell near the water heater, it could be because there is a gas leak inside that could ignite when the light is on. If you smell gas around your heater, turn the gas off immediately and call a licensed RV repair shop to check the water heater.

A popping and knocking noise

If your heater keeps making a popping or knocking noise, similar to that made by a popcorn machine, it could fail.

Over time, sediment from water builds up at the bottom of the heating tank, insulating water from the burner. This forces the burner to run longer to heat water, increasing the heat inside the tank. The popping noise is water trapped under the sediment heating and bubbling as it escapes the sediment layer.

Faulty installations

Poorly installed heaters, heater controls and gas connections can cause explosions. If the heater is electric, water corrosion can cause an electrical short.

Regularly keep up on your RV water heater maintenance for both your Suburban and Dometic units. Please see your owner’s manuals for additional information.

DIY product links to prevent water heater explosions:

Common replacement parts

Water heater tools

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,

Dustin

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVT1108