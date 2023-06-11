Saturday, June 10, 2023

Prevent water heater explosions by knowing the signs

By Dustin Simpson
Water heater explosions are rare but when they do happen, they can be devastating. Do not wait for a catastrophe. Here are a few signs your water heater will give before bursting.

Warning signs of potential water heater explosions

A leaking pressure relief valve

This sign indicates the system has hard water deposits and buildup in the system.

The pressure relief valve is usually located at the top of the heater, on the side. It opens when the pressure inside the tank reaches extremely high levels, letting out water and lowering the pressure inside. If the valve is leaking, it means there is too much heat or pressure inside the tank. Either is dangerous as it could lead to an explosion.

Damaged Dometic water heater tank.

In addition, if the valve is worn out or repeatedly being replaced, it means it cannot handle the pressure or heat in the tank and could possibly fail, trapping extremely high pressure in the tank.

Example of a pop-off valve or relief valve – different terms we use.

A rotten egg smell

If you detect a sulfur, rotten egg-type smell near the water heater, it could be because there is a gas leak inside that could ignite when the light is on. If you smell gas around your heater, turn the gas off immediately and call a licensed RV repair shop to check the water heater.

A popping and knocking noise

If your heater keeps making a popping or knocking noise, similar to that made by a popcorn machine, it could fail.

Over time, sediment from water builds up at the bottom of the heating tank, insulating water from the burner. This forces the burner to run longer to heat water, increasing the heat inside the tank. The popping noise is water trapped under the sediment heating and bubbling as it escapes the sediment layer.

Sediment from tank on the ground.

Faulty installations

Poorly installed heaters, heater controls and gas connections can cause explosions. If the heater is electric, water corrosion can cause an electrical short.

Regularly keep up on your RV water heater maintenance for both your Suburban and Dometic units. Please see your owner’s manuals for additional information.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
