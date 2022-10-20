Winnebago debuts better buying experience on its website

Winnebago and Rollick, a customer engagement provider, have partnered to launch an innovative shopping experience at Winnebago.com to better engage consumers in the RV shopping process. It is equally focused on providing dealers with better qualified buying prospects.

“The ability to connect customers further down the funnel with a dealer near them that has the RV they want to buy is going to be game-changing,” said Kim Weckert, Winnebago Industries Director of Digital Customer Engagement.

The new website provides consumers with the ability to shop online for available Winnebago inventory in their area. Once a unit has been selected, the digital retailing component provides consumers with the opportunity to take the next step in the buying process. They can request a quote, schedule an in-person appointment, and learn the estimated value of their trade-in. Additional shopping tools will be added in the coming months.

According to Winnebago’s market research, RV prospects show a clear preference for engaging online for more of the shopping process.

A typical RV shopping experience often starts on the manufacturer’s website, but then requires potential RV buyers to search elsewhere for available inventory and to gather information related to the estimated cost. Rollick provides a consolidated tool to help RV shoppers find more of this information directly on Winnebago.com and submit requests to a local Winnebago dealer for follow-up, resulting in what it claims is a more streamlined shopping experience.

SOURCE: Rollick press release

