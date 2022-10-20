Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 99

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, October 20, 2022

RVing Basics

The dangers of RV batteries

Batteries can be extremely dangerous. They emit gases that are explosive and contain a very corrosive acid. If you perform your own maintenance, then certain precautions must be taken. Do not use an open flame or smoke around batteries. Avoid any electrical arcing or sparks around the battery(ies). Wear protective clothing and safety glasses, and avoid getting any battery acid on your skin or clothes. If you do come in contact with battery acid, flush the exposed area immediately with a lot of cold water. —Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101



Know your own whereabouts

When you get into a new RV park or boondock site, it’s not a bad idea to jot down information on your location, including site number, park phone number, GPS coordinates, etc. If an emergency pops up during your stay, this information might pop out of your mind. A small dry-erase board mounted where you can easily find it makes a great place for this critical information.

Quick Tips

Cleanup tips for stove parts

“I manage a 175-unit apartment complex and have cleaned more stove parts than you can imagine. Here’s a tip that I use all the time. Simply put all your stove parts including the oven racks in a large garbage bag. Then spray the contents with oven cleaner or sudsy ammonia (avoid the fumes, of course), close up the bag and let them sit overnight. A quick scrub with an SOS pad or steel wool and everything will look like brand-new.” Thanks to Steve P.

Know the toll before you roll

A motorhomer who crossed the George Washington Bridge in New York didn’t check the price before rolling over, using an EZ-Pass. He found out when he saw the bill – $76 for a one-way trip (toll depends on number of axles). Traveling in toll bridge country is new to many from Out West, so a little advanced routing research could save you big money.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Get an independent third party Pre-Purchase Inspection. Regardless if it’s new or used.” —Dennis G.

Random RV Thought

In the early days of the automobile industry, thousands of companies came and went. Anyone with a toolbox and a garage could open a shop. A similar thing occurred in the first half-century of the RV industry. Today, just as it happened to automakers, one by one the weaker RV makers have closed or been bought out – survival of the fittest in action.

