RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 1, 2023

“In November, the trees are standing all sticks and bones. Without their leaves, how lovely they are, spreading their arms like dancers. They know it is time to be still.” —Cynthia Rylant

Tip of the Day

Backroad or offroad RVing: Don’t get stuck!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the great joys of RVing is to get closer to nature and farther away from the noise and problems of “civilization.” Of course, getting away from civilization can also mean getting away from paved roads—and, at times, that can put you in the way of getting your rig stuck.

We can vouch for the truth of this maxim: The best way to get your RV unstuck is not to get stuck in the first place.

Ask Dave

I’m told my LP tank needs recertification so can’t be filled, but I’m getting conflicting advice

By Dave Solberg

This question came from an RV Repair Tips & Tricks Facebook page and it has generated quite a debate with over 400 comments:

My mother-in-law is looking at a camper and this is the propane tank. I was wondering if you guys had any advice. I’m being told that I can’t get it filled up, but I wanted to know what other people thought. —Matthew

RV Reviews

Coachmen Apex Remote 17R – different not different

By Tony Barthel

Today’s offering is something that’s also a prototype, much like those GM Motorman cars of the 1950s. Well, but this is more likely to be built and less likely to be collected 70 years from now. Maybe. What I’m blathering on about is the forthcoming Coachmen Apex Remote 17R.

While not officially available to the public, what I was told [at the RV Open House] is that the Coachmen Apex Remote line has three floor plans that are currently in the works, all of which incorporate a lot of the features that people have been asking for, but not being overly equipped.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

How do I fix RV delamination?

By Dustin Simpson

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below email from Pat regarding delamination on their RV:

RE: 2016 Grand Design Reflection 303RLS … RV DELAMINATION

What is the correct way to fix this problem? Your opinion would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!!!

Video of the day

How to choose, identify, and maintain RV rubber roofs

By Cheri Sicard

Most RV roofs today are rubber, but did you know there are two different types of RV rubber roofs? Which kind do you have? How do you identify which type of rubber roof you have? If you are buying an RV, which type of rubber roof is best?

In the video below we join Duane, a certified RV inspector from RV Inspection and Care, as he explains all about RV rubber roofs.

Saga of the Newbie: Why it’s so important to find a reputable, reliable service ‘guy’

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

I’ve been searching for good, reasonable, timely RV repair. Like our Nanci Dixon, who so vividly describes her experiences here, I too have trouble getting even basic service for my RV. As many of you know, I did all the wrong things when buying my RV last year and moving cross-country from North Carolina to California with my children (12 cats). My painful but sometimes humorous travails are chronicled in my RVtravel articles. I bought an RV sight unseen in a faraway state without hiring a pro inspector. Boy, did I ever pay for that mistake. I am still paying. Continue reading Karel’s ongoing saga.

Reader poll

Do you have any international travels planned within the next year?

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Recipe of the Day

“Unstuffed” Green Pepper Soup for the Crock Pot

by Angie Robinson from Findlay, OH

A super easy Crock Pot soup dinner. This tastes just like stuffed bell peppers but is so much easier to make. The texture isn’t soup-like; rice and meat make this super hearty. You get bell pepper pieces in every bite. It’s a budget-friendly meal.

Trivia

America is getting older! According to the United States Census, the nation’s median age increased by 0.2 years to 38.9 years between 2021 and 2022. Median age is the age at which half of the population is older and half of the population is younger.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Have had Snowy (Maltese) since she was 8 weeks old. She loves to travel in our Class A, always perched on the dashboard while driving.” —Roger Black Sr.

