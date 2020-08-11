Winnebago trailers recalled: Escape windows not installed

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Micro Minnie 5 travel trailers. An emergency exit window was not installed in the bedroom.
If the RV’s occupants do not have access to the main entry door, there is no alternate means of escape provided without the emergency window. That could result in serious injury or death from being trapped inside the vehicle with no way out.
The trailers were shipped from the production facility without the required escape window. In early July, a customer notified the company questioning why such a window had not been installed, asking if one was required.
Remedy
Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will replace the right side bedroom window with an escape window free of charge. The manufacturer has not provided a schedule for the recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 extension 5220.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).