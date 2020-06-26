Ya wanna camp next to a guy playing drums outside his RV?

The RV Industry Association has launched a new advertising campaign called GORV! It’s aimed at younger RVers, as you will see if you watch this. It opens with a young RVer outside his small camper van playing a set of drums. It runs one minute.

The industry noted:

“With launch plans unexpectedly interrupted when COVID-19 struck, the GORV! campaign pushed out with a soft launch instead. What could have been perceived as a setback, inevitably turned into a positive. Amid the pandemic, GORV! was able to reach a captive audience during stay-at-home orders. A whole new potential audience that is eager and receptive to how RVing offers them the freedom and flexibility they have been craving – just as stay-at-home orders are being lifted and just in time for summer travel season.”

The campaign is appearing on targeted social media such as Instagram, Snapchat and through popular social influencers. The campaign also runs on channels like Funny or Die, Buzzfeed, Wired, The Inertia, Powder, and Surfer, among others, directly targeted towards millennial audiences.

Most readers of RVtravel.com are a few generations older than the target audience of this commercial. What do you think?

Does the idea of a neighbor playing drums in front of his RV turn you on? (Okay, it’s not meant to). Ah, the future of RVing. . .

##RVT954