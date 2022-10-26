Ask Dave: When water pressure is low, will pressure regulator further reduce it?

Dear Dave,

I have a RV water pressure regulator with a gauge. As the output pressure is fixed at the factory, I am confident the gauge is telling me what the input pressure is (red [high], green [good] or yellow [low]). Sometimes the gauge is telling me the pressure is low. Here is my question: When the input pressure is low, does the regulator further reduce the pressure within my RV’s water system? —Jim

Dear Jim,

Since you did not provide the make, model, and year of your RV I cannot look at the spec’s to find out if your water pressure regulator was a standard feature and what model it is. Most RV manufacturers do not have a pressure regulator standard. Rather, there’s a check valve in the city water fill outlet to keep water from flowing back out when using the onboard water pump.

The unit you described is similar to the Camco version that is available almost anywhere RV accessories are sold.

How a pressure regulator works

According to the Camco features it is preset at 40-50 psi and is not adjustable. Inside the valve body is a square plug that I would assume is sized to only allow 50 psi max through it.

Then on the other side, the valve has a port that the water pressure will push on and move the gauge. It is factory preset to 40-50 psi so when it is at 40 psi, the needle would be in the start of the green. If the water is above 50 psi, it is throttle down, so to speak, but pushes the needle into the red. I do not see any way this type of valve would restrict water flow below 40 psi.

However, these can get calcium, lime, and rust buildup and will restrict the water flow as they are blocking the opening around the square insert. To verify pressure, I carry a water tester that just screws on to the end of the water supply and shows pressure without anything going through it.

This will help verify what pressure the source is providing and if your reducer is getting clogged.

I also soak my pressure reducer in some CLR (Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover) periodically and am amazed at how much white “junk” comes out.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

