RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Today’s thought

“Learn from the mistakes of others. You can never live long enough to make them all yourself.” ―Groucho Marx

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pumpkin Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

Tip of the Day

18 brilliant ways to use pipe cleaners while RVing

By Gail Marsh

You may have played with them when you were little. Maybe you fashioned them into a craft or art project in school. You might even have seen your grandfather or great-granddad clean his tobacco pipe with one. What are they? Pipe cleaners! These fuzzy-covered wires can come in handy, especially when RVing.

You can purchase a wide variety of pipe cleaners (often called “chenille stems”) today. They come in various lengths and colors, which makes them helpful and versatile as you RV.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

When water pressure is low, will pressure regulator further reduce it?

Dear Dave,

I have a RV water pressure regulator with a gauge. As the output pressure is fixed at the factory, I am confident the gauge is telling me what the input pressure is (red [high], green [good] or yellow [low]). Sometimes the gauge is telling me the pressure is low. Here is my question: When the input pressure is low, does the regulator further reduce the pressure within my RV’s water system? —Jim

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

How to use Amazon lockers to get merchandise while RVing

By Cheri Sicard

If you actually travel a lot in your RV, even if you are not a full-timer, the video below will likely benefit you. If you are a full-time RVer, you are definitely going to want to know about this. In it, the Wayward Waggs, a full-time RVing couple, show how you can get Amazon orders on the road and while you are traveling by using Amazon lockers.

The concise video gives an overview of how this service lets you pick up orders most anywhere you travel, even if you can’t get mail sent to where you are staying.

Click here to watch

Tire life – Why can’t I get a straight or consistent answer?

By Roger Marble

I’ve seen a number of posts on RV forums and Facebook asking why there are different answers to the question of when to replace tires in RV application, i.e., tire life. Some are told, “Replace at 5 years.” They may hear that as, “You will die if you drive on a 6-year-old tire.” Continue reading Roger’s explanation of what determines the length of a tire’s life.

Reader poll

Do you eat eggs for breakfast?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

A safety tip on “aging” tires



Sharon Brown, one of our faithful readers, said she owes much of what she’s learned about RVing to attending training sessions at RV shows and reading newsletters like ours (shameless promotion!). She shares this thought about tires: “I would NEVER keep tires more than five years. Actually, I have become a nerd and if the tires are over four-and-a-half years they get dumped. Even if the camper is new and was sitting in the lot, as mine was, the tires still may need to be replaced. I was shocked to read in a forum that was discussing what the best tires are for a travel trailer. A gentleman, obviously not too informed, said that he had the best tires and they have lasted over 20 years. Wow, what was he smoking?!” Amen, Sharon!

Website of the day

Why Are Black and Orange the Traditional Halloween Colors?

Even if you’re not celebrating Halloween, this article is still a fascinating look at why the holiday is celebrated with black and orange colors. Learning a little history never hurt anybody!

Recipe of the Day

Cheryl’s Low Carb Green Chile Burger Casserole

by Cheryl Chavez from Smalltown, CO

Hearty, cheesy and very flavorful, this is a delicious low carb dinner. Quick and easy to prepare, the topping is kind of magical the way it looks like a bun. This reminds us of a giant loose meat burger once it’s baked. Serve with a salad or green vegetable if you’re eating low carb. If not, baked potatoes or fries would be great.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Sunlight needs to strike water at an angle of around 42 degrees in order to form a rainbow. That’s part of what makes autumn such a wonderful time in Yellowstone National Park: rainbows are more often seen in geysers when the sun is lower on the horizon! When watching a geyser, look for the rainbow that may form in it if the sun is over your shoulder.

*According to CNN, the cost for a one-day visit to Disneyland for a family of two adults and two children is…. what? Take a guess and see how close you are in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie Mae is our sweet Shih Tzu girl and she travels with us everywhere we go. When we tell her we are going camping, she gets so excited and starts jumping around. She loves exploring all of the different campgrounds and state parks we visit. We love having her as our traveling buddy!” —Michele Pappagallo

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

