Around the campfire: Jokes about high gas prices will make you laugh!

The escalating cost of fuel is certainly no joke. It’s hardly funny when it comes time to pay at the pump. But a few nights ago, folks around the campfire started sharing jokes they’ve heard about the high price of gasoline and diesel fuels. Laughing at problems won’t make them go away, but for a little while we surely felt better! I’m hoping my experience at laughing off high gas prices helps you feel a little better, too.

Jokes about high gas prices

I got gas today for $1.57. It was at Taco Bell.

My friend was robbed at the gas station today. When the police arrived and asked, “Did you recognize the thief?” she replied, “Yes, officer! It was pump number 7.”

The guy next to me just put $10 worth of fuel into his gas tank. Where does he think he’s going? To pump number 3?

Good news! The bank finally approved our loan and soon we plan to close on a tankful of fuel.

Joe’s wife complains that he never takes her to expensive places anymore. So, he took her to the gas station.

The average cost of a gallon of gas hit an all-time high again this week. If you plan to travel this summer, it might be cheaper to mail your car.

Did you hear about the new federal government fitness program to get people walking more? It’s called “Gasoline at $6 per gallon.”

So, let’s do a little math. The government takes about 40% of what you earn. The other 60% is taken by the gas station. No wonder my wallet is so light!

Mack puts his credit card in to prepay for fuel. The display screen asks for the make, model, and year of his car, as well as his annual salary. After a brief wait, this message appeared: “Your loan has been approved. You may fill up.”

The lady explained to the tow truck driver: “No, the car’s not broken down. I just figured you’d be cheaper than buying gas.”

A newly engaged gal showed her ring to her friends. She says, “We’re so excited! We registered at Shell, Mobil, and BP.”

Moe went online to check the value of his car. He was asked, “Is it full of fuel or empty?”

Are you feeling absolutely sick about the increasing fuel costs? Me too. I think it’s called the car owner virus.

Why do gas prices end with 9/10 of a cent? It just makes cents.

Remember when air was free at the gas station? Now you have to pay. It’s because of inflation.

Have you heard some good (clean) jokes about high gas prices? We’d love to hear them in the comments below!

