Thief tries to siphon gas from RV, gets crappy surprise

By Emily Woodbury
When longtime RVtravel.com reader Gary Willey sent this to us (Thanks, Gary!) we thought it was a joke and we laughed out loud! But after a little digging, we found a news story from 2016 saying this actually really did happen to this couple in Australia. We quickly went from laughing to gagging! We almost feel bad for the guy…

They certainly got what they deserved… Karma is a you-know-what! Isn’t it? We bet none of the thief’s friends tried to siphon gas for a very long time after this! That’s risky business!

Read this and laugh… then weep!

In all seriousness though, gas thefts are on the rise. You can read about what Gail Marsh and her husband experienced recently when the gas was stolen from their truck. Not fun!

