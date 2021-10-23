Stay for free or almost free at casinos. Our popular Casino Camping column is back!

If you’ve been around here for a while, you may remember our Casino Camping column, which we last published back in April of this year (read the most recent installment). Well, it’s time we bring back that popular column but we need your help to do so! If you have a favorite or not-so-favorite casino that offers RV parking or camping, please let us know on the form at the bottom of this article. Tell us about your experiences there too.

Casino camping can be a great alternative to crowded campgrounds

Casino camping can be a great alternative to private and state campgrounds, many of which are experiencing severe crowding. “Camping” at casinos can range from basic pavement parking to full-fledged RV resorts. My husband and I seldom find casino parking lots or even the casino RV parks full.

When planning travel routes it is helpful to have an arsenal of places to camp, including at casinos. Almost all the casinos are open again after long COVID closures, with some restrictions still in place like mask-wearing and social distancing, depending on the local and state guidelines.

If planning to stop for the night or even a few days at a casino, it is always advisable to contact the casino ahead of time to make sure that they allow overnight RV parking. Find out where to park and if you need a permit or must sign up for a players card. It is always good, though not required, to spend a little money at the casino, even if not gambling. Casinos usually have some great buffets and restaurants. If the casino has an RV park, call ahead to check availability and reserve a spot.

Here’s what our readers have to say about Casino Camping…

Our RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends have some great advice about casino camping.

Route 66 Casino. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Nancy J. writes about their casino camping experience, ”We just stayed at Route 66 Casino just west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The casino is now open to everybody. This spring the casino was only open for New Mexico residents. Masks are required in RV park buildings and the casino. As always it’s a great RV park with swimming pool, hot tub, horseshoe pit, pickleball court and clubhouse with billiards, games, TV and complimentary coffee. A full hookup back-in site was $40.”

Address: 14500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Phone: 505-352-8000. Website.

Hollywood Casino. Tunica, Mississippi

Richard W. says that they will stay again at the Hollywood Casino. “Stayed at our first casino last night. Hollywood Casino in Tunica (Robinsonville), Mississippi. Very nice RV Park with full hook ups. Mostly back-ins. The staff was very friendly and there was security throughout. $24.60 for the night. Will use again when we come back this way.”

Address: 1150 Casino Strip Resort Blvd., Robinsonville, MS 38664. Phone: 662-357-7700. Website.

Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel. Watertown, South Dakota

Marybeth B. writes, “I stayed one night at Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel located in Watertown, SD. The RV park looked like it was brand-new and the sites were really nice with electric/water hookups. (Only $25 per night.) There is a dump station available too. They are remodeling the restaurant, so it is just the deli cafe right now, but they have a nice food selection to choose from. With the Players club card you get $10 and a free draft beer. The staff was very friendly and helpful.”

Address: 16415 Sioux Conifer Road, Watertown, SD 57201. Phone: 605-882-2051. Website.

Royal River Casino. Flandreau, South Dakota

Marybeth B. also wrote in about camping at a South Dakota casino: “They just finished remodeling Royal River Casino located in Flandreau, South Dakota. I’ve stopped here a couple of times in the last two years. The Sunday brunch buffet is also back. The RV parking is no-frills – it’s mostly a paved lot but the sites are $15 per night, which includes electric. There is potable water fill and dump station available.”

Address: 607 S Veterans St., Flandreau, SD 57028. Phone: 605-997-3746. Website.

Grand Falls Casino. Larchwood, Iowa

Timothy M. says, “We just came across this casino on our trip to the northwest in Larchwood, Iowa. 27 sites with full hookups.”

Address: 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, IA 51241. Phone: 712-777-7777. Website.

Sky City Casino. Acoma, New Mexico

Judy B. says, “We stayed at Sky City Casino in Acoma, NM. Wide spaces, full hook-ups, beautiful views. Casino is non-smoking. Restaurant had a good, but limited, selection.”

Address: 7 Sky City Rd drive, Acoma Pueblo, NM 87034. Phone: 888-759-2489. Website.

Stopping at a casino or are you a casino camping newbie?

The American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information. It also comes with a whole bunch of coupons!

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information, particularly for RVers.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!