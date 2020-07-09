Disney to reopen Florida parks. Good idea or bad?

Walt Disney World theme parks will open beginning this Saturday, July 11, for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Before going on, please remember to answer our poll below about whether you think reopening now is a good idea.

The reopening comes as Florida has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Disney has made significant changes to its theme parks as part of a “deliberate and responsible plan for reopening.” Here’s a look at some of the changes guests can expect:

• To limit capacity at parks, guests must now make a reservation to visit.

• All cast members and Disney guests 2 years of age and older will be required to wear a face covering. The face covering must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

• Guests must continue wearing their face coverings on the transportation system. Buses and monorails will have physical barriers designed to keep people socially distanced.

• For people driving to the parks, the auto plazas will offer cashless payment. Parking lot trams will not be available.

• Temperature screenings will be conducted before guests enter theme parks. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening. Those who again measure 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

• Ground markings have been added to attraction lines, shops and restaurants to help guide people in maintaining a proper distance from other parties.

• Disney said most of its rides will be open, but loading procedures have been adjusted to keep a distance between riders.

• Capacity in shops will also be limited and cashless transactions will be encouraged. Changes are also being made to keep eateries safe including increasing distance between seated parties. Food and drink self-service stations have been removed.

What do you think about Disney opening the parks? Please feel free to leave a comment.

Not a regular reader of the RV Travel Newsletter? Sign up here for an email reminder of new issues.