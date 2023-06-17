Color-changing marshmallows? Garlic marshmallows? Don’t get them confused!

I can’t wait to make the next batch of s’mores (these are my favorite s’mores hacks and recipes)! That’s because I recently discovered Jet-Puffed Color Changers. These are marshmallows that actually change colors! When I told my husband about my discovery, he surprised me with marshmallow news of his own. He recently discovered marshmallows that are used as fish bait! Let’s hope we don’t get these marshmallows mixed up!

Color-changing marshmallows

Yep, it’s true. Folks at Jet-Puffed, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz, recently unveiled the first-of-its-kind color-changing marshmallows. After exposure to heat for about ten seconds, the blue marshmallows will turn green! Pink marshmallows will turn orange. Although the color-changing marshmallows cost about a dollar more per package than regular Jet-Puffed ones, I think seeing the look on our grandkids’ faces will make it well worth the extra buck!

Only available through September

At their unveiling a few weeks ago, Jet-Puffed announced that their color-changing treats will only be available in grocery stores through September. I’m hoping that perhaps if sales exceed current expectations, we’ll still see the special marshmallows even later into the fall. Imagine tossing a few of the color-changing treats on top of hot cocoa! I can imagine the children’s surprised faces already.

Bring on the heat

You can still pop one of the special color-changing marshmallows directly from the bag into your mouth, but you will miss out on the surprise. In order to transform in color, these unique marshmallows must be heated (e.g., s’mores, as topping for hot cocoa, baked goods). Manufacturers of the new marshmallows use a “secret color-changing ingredient” to make the special treats. Wouldn’t you love to have that ingredient?

You can find them on Amazon, of course, but they’re (much) cheaper in stores (about $2.99).

Fish bait marshmallows

As excited as I am about my discovery, my husband can’t wait to try Mike’s Glo Mallows. These special marshmallows are supposed to attract fish, mainly trout. Mike’s Glo Mallows are pink and yellow and contain a garlic scent. As far as I know, they do not change colors, no matter what the temperature. So, I don’t think they are quite as exciting, but still…

I’m hoping both of our marshmallow discoveries are successful! I could go for a fresh trout dinner followed by a desert of colorful s’mores, couldn’t you? Yum and yum!

