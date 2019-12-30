Forest River recalls Dynamax RVs: Slideout could extend unexpectedly

Forest River, Inc. is recalling 941 model year 2018-2020 Dynamax Isata motorhomes. The slim-rack slide out mechanisms may activate unintentionally, extending or retracting the slide room unexpectedly.
If the slide room extends or retracts unexpectedly, there is an increased risk of injury or a crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new controller and switch for the slideout mechanism, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 55-1030.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
