Motorhome burns up. See the horrible results

The following was posted on the Facebook group RV Crashes and Disasters, where RVers point out RV incidents and accidents as a reminder to group members to be careful with their recreational vehicles — or else!

In this post, David Good explained what happened to his motorhome, but concluded “please don’t see this as too horrible. We have our lives, no one got a scratch, and our ‘stuff’ is just ‘stuff’.”

Here is what he wrote:

I don’t like to worry people with my problems on social media, but my dad thought everyone needed to know (cuts down on the unsocial number of notifications we have to send out).