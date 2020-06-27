Motorhome burns up. See the horrible results

The following was posted on the Facebook group RV Crashes and Disasters, where RVers point out RV incidents and accidents as a reminder to group members to be careful with their recreational vehicles — or else!
In this post, David Good explained what happened to his motorhome, but concluded “please don’t see this as too horrible. We have our lives, no one got a scratch, and our ‘stuff’ is just ‘stuff’.”
Here is what he wrote:
I don’t like to worry people with my problems on social media, but my dad thought everyone needed to know (cuts down on the unsocial number of notifications we have to send out).
Early this morning I woke up to the smoke detector. At first I thought it was someone in the park burning trash, as we slept with the windows open, but as soon as it clicked I knew it was something worse — WE were on fire.
Within seconds we had the kids out and everyone was safe. I was able to grab my “emergency items” which we always keep handy (birth certificates, insurance papers, etc) but everything else is pretty much gone.
The fire appears to have started from the fridge (according to the bomb squad guy).
WE ARE ALL DOING FINE!!! Please don’t see this as too horrible. We have our lives, no one got a scratch, and our “stuff” is just “stuff.”
Unfortunately, insurance has a maximum of $500 per personal item — meaning that my two main computers just aren’t going to be replaced. That’s the only real bummer about the whole thing. Everything else we can just replace as needed.
As far as the coach goes — I’m hopeful our insurance company (Progressive) will treat us well. We’ve had two minor claims in the past, and they’ve shown us outstanding customer service, so I’m confident they’ll take care of us here as well.
It’s a loss — but only the loss of “stuff”. We’re all in good spirits, even the kids, considering.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Okay, now that you have read this, take a few minutes to check your RV’s fire extinguisher (or hopefully two or three extinguishers).
##RVT954