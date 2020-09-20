For snowbirds: Will you head south this winter as usual?

Do you typically head south with your RV each winter – down to Arizona, Florida, Texas or the Gulf Coast? If so, will you pick right up where you left off last winter season and set off to your favorite warm-weather haunts in the next few months?

Or has the pandemic made you a little skittish about heading off and exposing yourself unnecessarily to that nasty coronavirus that can make you sick or even do you in?

If you’re Canadian, maybe you won’t even have a choice about heading south into the United States. Who knows when the border will reopen again?

So what’s your plan? Will you head out as usual, or stick close to where you are up north and just deal with the dreaded snow? Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by.

