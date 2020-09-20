Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 966

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 60 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Royal Farms Truck Stop, Hartly, DE

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but please obtain permission from staff on duty. Park in SW part of lot with 18-wheelers. RV may not be left unattended. Fuel, convenience store and limited fast food, but no dump station or bulk propane are on-site. Large paved lot, easy in and out. Fairly quiet, as this is a small truck stop. Click here for details.



Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, Williston, ND

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed for visitors with a paid admission to the center. Obtain permission from the staff. Maximum stay generally one night, may possibly be extended with permission. Park in one of 5 marked long-vehicle spaces in the asphalt lot. Level, quiet, and appears safe. 2020 rate: Center Admission $5/adult, $2.50/child. Click here for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two excellent guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

And this guidebook should an essential resource for RVers who boondock on public lands: Bureau of Land Management Camping.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

Here’s a tip from Facebook user Jeanne McKenzie on our new Facebook group, Outstanding but affordable RV parks. Jeanne writes, “Texas state parks; we have stayed at many and they were all nice. We get an annual parks pass which saves on entrance fees and camping. … Falcon Lake county park, which is free has water and dump but no electric hook ups.”

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

Resources

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations

• Overnight RV Parking: More than 14,000 location listings. Inexpensive membership required.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

FREE STAYS AT TRUCK STOPS:

Here’s Pilot Flying J’s directory of locations that allow free overnight RV parking, plus info on fuel discounts, propane and dump stations.

AFFILIATE OFFER: Save 10% on campground fees when you join the Good Sam Club!

Helpful videos

• Video: Where to camp for free in an RV.

• Video: How to camp in an RV at Walmart for free.

• Video: Best source of free and inexpensive RV camping.

• Video: Which “Big Box” stores allow free RV camping?

• Video: RV camping for less than $1 a day. Stay months.

• Video: Okay to stay overnight at truck stops?

• Video: Camping at Elk Lodges. An amazing bargain.



Walmart Free RV Parking

• Walmart’s official policy about overnight stays in RVs.

• The ABCs of “camping” at Walmart.

Good Reading

• RV park owners say “Walmart campers are cheapskates.”

• The appeal of boondocking in the desert.

• Articles and information from RVtravel.com about boondocking.

• Six safety tips for overnight RV stays at casinos.

• Free camping at wildlife refuges.

• Why overnight RV parking at truck stops is a bad idea.

• Try winter boondocking at LTVAs in AZ and CA deserts.