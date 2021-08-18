Full-Time RVer Newsletter #10, August 18, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 10

Quote of the day

“How does one become a butterfly? They have to want to learn to fly so much that they are willing to give up being a caterpillar.” ―Trina Paulus

“The Grasshopper and the Ant”: Why your RV should always be prepared

By Adrienne Kristine

Perhaps some of you remember Aesop’s Fables. They were written hundreds of years ago and contain timeless stories and parables. There is a moral at the end of each story. I think the moral of the story “The Grasshopper and the Ant” to be prepared is especially important today.

The story

An industrious ant was toiling all summer gathering food and taking it back to the underground tunnels. He was preparing for the winter when snow would cover the ground and food would be scarce.

The grasshopper reclined under a shady tree and watched the ant working, scurrying back and forth with his burdens. He would laugh at the ant and tease him. “Why do you work so hard? Why don’t you sit under this shady tree with me and relax? There is plenty of time before winter.”

The ant would always respond, “I can’t do that. The tunnel needs to be filled so we won’t be hungry.”

“Surely you can stop for a day, can’t you?” asked the grasshopper. “Relax.”

“No! And if I were you, I would be gathering some food and storing it for winter. If you don’t, you’ll starve.”

“There is plenty of time.” The grasshopper just laughed and watched the ant work day after day.

Winter came early that year and the chill winds blew. The grasshopper was cold and started down the path to look for food. He looked on both sides of the path. There was no food, just a couple of leaves that swirled around him much too fast for him to catch. The pond was dry. He was alone, he was afraid and he was hungry.

He went to the ant tunnel and called out to the ant. “Can you help me?”

The ant came to the opening and replied, “What do you want?”

“I’m cold and I’m hungry. Can you spare some food?”

The ant sneered and said, “You had all summer to gather food for yourself. I worked all summer gathering food for my family and me. We have none to spare. Now go away.” The ant rolled a small stone across the opening and left the grasshopper standing outside.

Continue reading to see what this has to do with RVing, and why it’s so important.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Miss your sewing machine? This one was practically made for an RV!

When we became full-time RVers we got rid of a five-bedroom house and 40 years’ worth of stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. I liked to sew and had two sewing machines, one a 1940s Necchi boat anchor in a cabinet and a smaller portable Brother machine. I could not envision hauling even the portable one around, so, sadly, out they went. Read about what Nanci Dixon found that takes care of her sewing needs but only weighs about 5.5 pounds!

10 harsh RV realities for beginners

Many of us that have been RVing for years have learned the realities of RVing via direct experience (aka school of hard knocks) long before the advent of the “information super highway” aka the internet. Nowadays you can easily perform an online search for any subject and be presented with a huge choice of articles and videos. … Here’s a short video (viewed almost 1.8 million times since March 2018) depicting the “10 Harsh RV Life Realities for Beginners.” How many can you identify with?

Visit a ghost town with “wild” animals to feed

There’s a certain ghost town along Route 66 where wild animals roam the streets, and where the local merchants encourage tourists to feed them. Oh, they’re not so wild that people are afraid of them (but don’t stand behind and get kicked: that’s another story). Here’s a one-minute video by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury, with a surprise ending, when one of the critters he encounters while driving out of town tries to eat part of his car. Watch the video.

Travel off the beaten path…

Reader poll

Is your RV 30 feet or longer?

Answer here and see how other full-timers’ RVs measure up.

Quick tip

Furnace won’t start?

If your factory furnace won’t start, go outside and take the cover off the intake/exhaust port. Now clean any crud out of the two tubes you’ll see. Try a restart. Still no go? Fire up your motorhome engine (or your tow vehicle while hooked up to your trailer) and try it again. If it starts now, there’s a low-voltage issue in your coach – check the “house batteries” first. If the furnace still won’t start with the engine running, you’ve likely got a furnace problem requiring a technician’s attention. Also see: Ask Dave: Why won’t the furnace burner light in our Minnie Winnie?

A neat trekking pole that helps light your way

When a manufacturer actually goes camping you can tell. For example, SylvanSport sent Tony Barthel their WayLight Multi-Functional Camping LED Light and Trekking Pole. You can tell that these folks camp. The WayLight is an LED device, among other things. Essentially this is a walking stick with two different USB-rechargeable LEDs on the top: a round ambient light and a more focused beam-style flashlight. Continue reading. (Note: Tony really loves this gadget!)

Video: $380,000 Class B motorhome? You read that right!

Mike and Jennifer Wendland of RVlifestyle.com recently visited Advanced RV in Willoughby, Ohio, for a walk-through tour of the company’s brand-new B Box, a very expensive Class B RV built as a box to be bolted on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. The cost? How about $380,000? … “You have to see it to believe it,” the Wendlands said. Well, you’re in luck. You can see it here.

Tour an ice house RV. Camp on frozen lakes, catch fish!

You may have seen an ice fishing RV in a campground and wondered what the heck it was. They’re low riders, their floors hugging the ground. There’s a reason for that. These specialized travel trailers, manufactured in Minnesota, are made to be towed onto a frozen lake where they will be used by anglers, who can fish while being sheltered from the elements in comfort. … After watching this video, you may wonder why traditional RVs are not available in such cozy, rustic designs. They’re gorgeous! Read more and watch the video.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“First, go for it sooner rather than later. Second, do not get caught up in the pretty bells and whistles in the new RVs. You will be living in it. You can make changes but you can’t add or take away space. Look at it as a home when shopping. Consider storage space, note how you all sleep and how you all gather inside and out. Think about the weight of everything you put in it. Next, do short local trips first. Learn how to use it, learn how to live in it, and see what you need and don’t. Then get ready and enjoy. It’s been wonderful for us. You have to be able to not sweat the little things. You will have bumps in the road but lots of fun too.” —Lisa Adcox

Featured recipe

Sweet Balsamic Glaze Caprese Burger

by Kisha Washington from Upper Marlboro, MD

These are extremely flavorful burgers. The spices added to the patties enhance the flavors. Starting them on the stovetop and finishing in the oven creates a juicy burger with a crisp outer crust. With a garlic basil flavor, the mayo blend is fantastic. It would be great on other sandwiches too. The balsamic glaze is sweet, tart and gives a great flavor balance to the burger. Crisp and melted mozzarella is the real star of the dish – it oozes in every bite.

This would be easy to make on the grill too! Get the recipe.

