RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Issue 1918

Today’s thought

“Successful people make a habit of doing things that unsuccessful people don’t like to do.” —Bob Bowman, coach to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps

Need an excuse to celebrate? You may not want to actually celebrate this, but today is National Clean Your Floors Day. Okay, so maybe that’s not how you want to spend today. So go ahead and celebrate National Watermelon Day instead!

On this day in history: On this day in 1963, Allan Sherman releases the hit song “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.”



Tip of the Day

How to know if your RV fridge is leaking ammonia

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

If your RV refrigerator smells like ammonia you need to take action. It’s not something where you can wait three or four days to finish your camping trip before dealing with the issue. Ammonia is a toxic gas and can be harmful in the confined space of an RV or camper.

While the smell of ammonia is oftentimes enough to alert your senses that something is off, there is something else you can look out for: yellow staining near the refrigerator.

Today’s RV review…

TAXA Mantis 5.1—Even more innovative than before

Tony writes, “I have liked the TAXA Mantis since I first looked at it, and the changes they’ve made for 2023 just make it that much better. The idea of using a Lagun table to make a sit/stand desk is absolutely brilliant.

“Another thing I like is that this will fit into most garages but offers a lot of functionality and usability. You can take this on a longer adventure or just a few-day getaway. With the easy flexibility of this design it would be a good choice for both.”

Photo Contest

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I’m looking for a cold weather RV. What do you suggest?

Dear Dave,

I’m looking to buy my first RV for cold weather camping. It will be a travel trailer and I’m looking at a true 4-season RV. I am driving a 2020 Ford F-150 with towing package, 4×4, and super crew cab with 5.0 motor. Do you have any trailers that you would and would not suggest? Also, how much RV can I tow with my truck? Thank you. —Joseph

Video of the day

Pros and cons of an RV composting toilet

By Cheri Sicard

If you are considering an RV composting toilet, the video below from Stef and James from The Fit RV is a great one to watch before making that leap.

It comes with a lot of built-in credibility as the couple is speaking from personal experience after installing and using a composting toilet in their camper van over the course of a year.

The video begins on a high note by sharing some truly compelling reasons to choose a composting toilet, especially if you live in a van or a very small RV. It’s also advantageous for cold weather RVers because composting toilets use no water. Likewise, there’s no plumbing to freeze.

Scare away thieves: Paint your cat!

We recently shared with readers a news item that police in Saint Paul, Minnesota, had a free clinic to prevent catalytic converter theft. Their answer? Paint your cat! Before our feline support group has a collective heart attack, picture, please, nice policemen sliding under cars and painting – not furry friends – but catalytic converters. Continue reading.

Reader poll

How often do you have ice cream in your freezer?

Quick Tip

Go for the shade in the hot summer

In summer, when the temps are high, try to camp where the hot afternoon sun will be blocked by a tree or a nearby hill or anything else that will provide shade. Ideally, position your RV so your awning can also provide shade. It will make a big difference in the temperature inside your RV.

Recipe of the Day

Baked Beans with Kielbasa

by Lisa Montgomery from Sheridan, AR

Nothing basic about this baked beans recipe. Slices of hearty, savory kielbasa sausage pair well with the sweet bean mixture. Picking your favorite BBQ sauce is what makes this side dish special. You can’t go wrong with the sweetness and spice of BBQ sauce. We guarantee everyone will gobble these baked beans up fast at summer cookouts.

Trivia

In 2019, 87% of wildfires were caused by humans.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie, a Lab/Cocker mix, loves our times at the lake in our travel trailer. But camping is hard!” —Andy Bowen

Leave here with a laugh

Mrs. Jones was reading a letter at breakfast. Suddenly she looked up suspiciously at her husband. “Henry,” she said. “This letter is from my mother. She says she isn’t accepting our invitation to come and stay. She said we do not appear to want her. What does she mean by that? I told you to write and say that she was to come at her own convenience. You did that, right?”

“Er, yes, I did,” said her husband. “But I couldn’t spell convenience, so I went with ‘risk’ instead.” —Thanks, Nelson Bailey!

