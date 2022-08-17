Full-Time RVer Newsletter #36, August 17, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 36

Quote of the day

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” ―Desmond Tutu

Could you ‘full-time’ in a 17-foot travel trailer?

By Randall Brink

It’s a perennial question: “Would I be better off with a smaller RV?” Like boat people, RVers tend to progress through a somewhat predictable series of ever-larger RVs until they have reached the pinnacle of RV ownership: the coach that’s too big for them. I have done this with boats and RVs and then survived the downsizing experience. You can, too. Should you?

I reached the pinnacle in a 40-foot Foretravel, which suddenly became much too big for me due to life changes. Needing to get it right the first time, I did a prodigious amount of research on downsizing. (Read more about my experience downsizing here.)

At first, the temptation was to downsize a little, not a lot. An epic downsize seemed like perhaps too radical a step. But then logic caught up with the dizzying array of choices in the RV world. I realized that to downsize genuinely, one must fully downsize—create the ideal RV in the smallest form factor possible. In short, I chose a Casita travel trailer. It is 17 feet long. It has about 63 sq. ft. of interior living space. When I brought it home, I immediately realized what a colossal blunder I had made.

Or had I?

Features

Why go small? This time we’re looking at the case for owning a small RV

By Tony Barthel

Recently Mike Sherman, full-time RVer and Honorary Correspondent at RVtravel.com, made a very good case for the reasons to go big and have a larger RV. I saw that and, as a small trailer enthusiast, I wanted to share my thoughts on why I think small trailers have the advantage.

Readers answer: How do you let another RVer know they need to stop to check their rig?

By Gail Marsh

I wrote an article asking readers to tell us how they signal to another RVer that s/he must stop to attend to an issue with their rig. I mentioned our difficulty in getting the attention of someone when on the road. The article also demonstrated the difficulty of communicating just why the other RVer should stop. Once again, our readers came through with some interesting stories of their own as well as some suggestions for “universal warning signals.” Here are a few.

Car generator can substitute for portable generator in emergency

An innovative product originally designed to provide power directly from vehicle engines to recreational vehicles while camping off-grid could literally be a lifesaver for those without power in storm-ravaged areas. … Continue reading for a list of advantages of the CarGenerator™ over traditional gas-powered generators.

Quick tip

Mystery holding tank smells?

Got a stinky RV and can’t seem to locate the responsible party? Sometimes the “air admittance valve” that prevents a vacuum from forming when you run water down the sink or shower stall goes “gunnybag” and allows gray water tank smells to come back into the coach. Look for these little valves under your sink. They’re an inexpensive replacement item from hardware stores like Home Depot or also Amazon. As you can see from the picture, they simply unscrew from the plumbing system with a standard “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” twist.

Lesser-known leaf-peeping spots you don’t want to miss on your travels

By Gail Marsh

The Northeastern part of the U.S. is not the only place to enjoy fall colors! Yes, Maine, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, and all the rest are great! Really great! Leaf peeping in the Northeast needs to be on your “bucket list.” No doubt about that! But if you can’t make that trip this year, consider lesser-known but stunning places like these. Wow!

Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

In case you missed this in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter, let us remind you of this: A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he quickly demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or modifications to the RV required. Watch the video here.

A veterinarian’s warning: Beware popular dog toys!

Read about the distressing experience of our Pet Vet, Karel Carnohan, DVM, with her dog, Mango. And learn from this story so your pet, and you, don’t have to go through what they did! Read all about Mango here.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Plan at least a year in advance. There are so many practical items to arrange before you ‘hit the road.’

“Think about the storage of things you want to keep, online banking, medical appointments, electronics in your RV (for communications and entertainment), how/where you will do holidays, mail service, state of residency, wills and trusts (legal arrangements, just in case), pet travel, cooking/eating. So much to do, but sooooo worth it! Give yourself time to plan and get to it!” —Lynn Vander Hoeck

Featured recipe

Frozen Fruit Salad

by Holly Deshane from Brewer, ME

Frozen fruit salad is a very old-fashioned recipe. This is a tangy and sweet treat filled with bits of delicious fruit. It can be served as a fruit salad or a dessert. Perfect addition to brunch, luncheons, or any occasion really.

Click here for the recipe

