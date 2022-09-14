Full-Time RVer Newsletter #38, September 14, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 38

Quote of the day

“Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment.” ―Rumi

Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you

By Liz Wilcox

How do you know if full-time RVing is not for you? Well, here are a few examples…

• You think pulling the tanks is an event at the Strongman Competition.

Pulling the tanks, or the literal pulling of a lever to release the poo and dirty dish water to the great sewage beyond, is an all-too-real fact of RV life. The only strong muscle you need to get this dirty job done? The iron stomach.

• You really don’t know why all campgrounds have to be surrounded by some type of nature.

Umm, because you’re camping, no?

Sure, glamping looks AMAZING on Pinterest, but you can’t park your renovated ’65 canned ham in a swanky luxury apartment. Unless you want to keep it in your backyard as a conversation piece, it’s gonna get a little dirty. Even the beach has sand and seagull droppings, ya feel me?

• You believe life should be predictable and creativity is for starving artists.

Would people think you had died if you didn’t show up to work on time? Do dreams whittle like daffodils in the desert sun when you enter the room? If you answered yes to these two questions, you might want to cancel your plans to visit the RV dealership this weekend.

• The only adventure you crave is the value menu at Taco Bell.

Not saying that’s not an adventure. I’m just saying it’s probably not enough to leave home for the open road.

Continue reading (you’ll laugh)

Rock strike! Who’s responsible for your broken windshield?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

You’re happily motoring down the road in your RV. Ahead of you is a dump truck with a load of gravel. Suddenly, that awful thing happens! A chunk of gravel smacks your windshield, and a spidery pattern creeps across your view. Who’s responsible for that broken windshield? Find out here.

A sobering metaphor, a sweet story, and a vision of the time we have left

By Nanci Dixon

Today, a post that I wrote on Facebook five years ago came up. It tears at my heartstrings and it still holds true. This was the post: “I watched a video the other day where they used a tape measure to encourage people to follow their dreams. Using a life expectancy chart he pulled the tape out to his current age in inches, marking the place with his forefinger and thumb. He then pulled the tape measure out to his life expectancy and marked that number. Holding the tape measure up he highlighted the long time he has lived and the little time left. I pulled out a tape measure and did the same. While sobering, the moral of following your dreams in the time left rang loud and clear. We will follow our dreams.” Continue reading this heartfelt essay. We can relate; we bet you can too.

Pinterest may be your gateway to building your own RV (or fixing the one you have)

By Mike Gast

When you need to figure out how to do something with your RV, buy something you think you can’t live without, or just want to research something online … where do you go? If you’re like most (especially you fellows out there), you head straight for a Google search or go to YouTube to search for answers. But there’s another option … Pinterest. Start with a horse trailer, end up with a first-class RV! I bring up Pinterest because I’ve seen a lot of discussion of late on RVtravel.com and other sites about folks disgusted with the build quality of their RVs. Read more for some great tips.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Make daily tire pressure reading easier

With the daily variation in ambient temperature and the long-term slow loss of pressure all tires experience, it’s important to check your tire pressure every travel day. However, this isn’t a fun activity. Get dressed, find the gauge, go out and get down on your knees (maybe in the rain), etc. This can become a chore. You can save yourself this minor aggravation by simply turning on your Tire Pressure Monitor System monitor first thing. You can do this even while in your jammies. After you have your morning coffee, simply review the pressure for all your tires from the comfort of the RV. Many TPMS monitors have a “morning re-set” feature that displays 0 psi until each tire sensor has sent a new pressure reading, so as soon as you have a reading, you know that is your current pressure and not the reading from yesterday. — Tip from Tire Engineer Roger Marble, RVTireSafety.net

Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

Do not do this! Absolutely do not squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site. In all fairness (to me), the website didn’t say that Site 74 was a tent site or that b-i-g RVs were not allowed. It was the last 40-foot site at a state park with two days available. It did mention low branches, but how low could they be? Well, they were LOW and very close together. Read more of Nanci Dixon’s “adventure.” We bet you’ll learn from it, like she did.

Everything you need to know about RV insurance – You may not be in good hands

By Dave Solberg

It’s something we don’t like talking about and hope we never need – insurance for our RV. It may sound simple: Just call your home or auto coverage company and tell them what you bought and they should be able to put together a policy, right? It’s not that easy, and if you don’t get a policy designed for your type of RVing, you will pay too much and probably not have the coverage you need. Learn all about RV insurance here.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you are not a ‘handy’ person, I would advise against purchasing a larger RV. In general, the larger the RV, the more maintenance and repairs will be required. If you’re considering a used RV, have it inspected before you buy it, just as you would any used vehicle.” —Johnny Sharpe

Featured recipe

Jim’s Peanut Butter Chicken

by Myra Wynne from Kingston, TN

We love dinner recipes that are super easy to prepare and pack a punch of great flavors. This chicken recipe is one of them! The sauce is sweet, spicy, and peanut buttery. Each ingredient complements the other. The flavors remind us of a few Thai dishes we’ve tried. Serve over a bed of warm rice and you have a delicious meal.

Click here for the recipe

Editor: Emily Woodbury

