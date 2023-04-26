Full-Time RVer Newsletter #54, April 26, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 54

Quote of the day

“The trail is the thing, not the end of the trail. Travel too fast, and you miss all you are traveling for.” —Louis L’Amour

Push fear out of the way; don’t let anything stop you from following those full-time dreams

By Lucinda Belden

“I want to RV full-time someday!” I hear that exclamation, declaration, and response regularly. When someone finds out that we are in their local area because we are full-time RVers they always have a story to tell. They say something like, “Yes, we plan to do that one day. We just have to…

Raise the kids/grandchildren

Sell this or that

Find the right time

Retire

Figure this out…

But we will one day.”

Right now, I’m reading a book with a friend. It is a self-help book with a simple message: “Don’t keep doing a habit because you are fearful of how you will handle the change.” What is the worst that can happen? You are back to the same old habit? But what can happen if you succeed—the possibilities are endless. The book’s message is so relevant to starting a full-time RV lifestyle.

I understand fear. By nature, we are embedded with the instinct of fear. It is there to protect us from doing something that will endanger our health, our safety, and our mental well-being—or letting someone or something else do it. At the very center of our safety is a secure roof or dwelling over our heads. Someplace to belong.

A house is something known. We are bombarded with messages our whole lives that one American dream is owning our own home. Does it have to be a brick-and-mortar home? Does living in an RV home initiate fear? Does leaving your community elicit fear? It may not be the home you always imagined, but it’s still a home.

Continue reading

Features

7 things to ask yourself before planning an RV remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Embarking on an RV remodel can be an exciting, fun, and rewarding undertaking. The finished results can be dramatic! However, biting off more than they could chew and/or unforeseen circumstances have turned many RV remodelers’ dreams into nightmares. Right now, before you embark on ANY RV rehab project, take a little time and do the #1 most important thing a lot of folks neglect (and later regret), and also ask yourself these important questions.

Around the Campfire: How old is too old to RV?

By Gail Marsh

We were a bit late joining last night’s campfire. Other campers had already gathered around the welcome warmth and were in the middle of a discussion. The topic? “How old is too old to RV?” As we joined our chairs to the circle, I took a quick glance at the other folks there. Whew! Hubby and I were safely within the age range represented: 30s through 80s. … Continue reading this interesting discussion.

The CatStrap™ prevents catalytic converter thefts

By Tony Barthel

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. While lots of people are asking “Why don’t ‘they’ do something about this?” the answer isn’t all that simple. But a reader clued us in to a gadget called the CatStrap™ that might prevent your vehicle’s catalytic converter from being stolen. The CatStrap is an intriguing device that is one of those simple solutions to a complex problem that may turn out to be a great solution. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Where to mount your new flat screen TV

Replacing on old “tube”-style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole.

Best boondocking RV coffee makers—no hookups required

Here’s your ultimate guide to boondocking RV coffee makers and hookup-free gourmet coffee-making accessories. Boondocking can provide you with some out-of-this-world scenery that those in RV parks will sadly never experience. One of the times it is most apparent is when you first open your RV door in the morning. Why not pair those breathtaking views with equally impressive morning coffee? You can! Find out how here.

Introvert RVer says getting out of comfort zone brings unexpected fun times

By Gail Marsh

I’ve written before about the tension that exists between an introverted personality and an extroverted one. Put those two personalities inside a very small living space (like an RV) and you might rightly predict an explosion of sorts. … As with so much in life, the choices we make have the power to either enrich our life or make us miserable. The choice is up to us, and I’d like to encourage you to get out of your comfort zone. This is very interesting.

Handheld sewing machine is a must-have for RVers

This portable sewing machine is perfect for your RV. It fits in your hand for easy operation. Great for silks, denim, wool, leather, and to hem pants, jeans, hanging curtains and crafts, etc. It can repair drapes without taking them down, repair clothing without taking it off, and repair bedding without stripping the bed. It’s so neat you’ll want to buy one.

Featured recipe

Creamy Bacon Chipotle Mac n Cheese

by Lora DiGs from Staten Island, NY

What a unique take on macaroni and cheese. The evaporated milk does indeed make this very creamy. Bacon and chipotle give the mac and cheese a nice smoky flavor. Chipotle also gives it a kick of spice. This was so easy to prepare on the stovetop. No oven needed. If you’re looking to ramp up your traditional mac and cheese, give this recipe a try.

Click here for the recipe

