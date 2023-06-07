RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Issue 2138

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.” ―Lao Tzu

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Caring Day.

On this day in history: 1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

Tip of the Day

Solo camping: Tips for staying safe while RVing alone

A while ago, we ran a survey asking readers: “Couples: Would you likely keep traveling with an RV if your partner died?” The majority, 74 percent, answered, “Yes, I believe I would.” Many men seemed not worried in the least.

That got me to thinking. What would it take for me to feel comfortable (read: “safe”) when solo camping as a woman? After a bit of research to see what other women do (or have done), this is what I found:

Click here to read

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV window seals shrank, exposing opening. How to fix?

Dear Dave,

The outside seal on one of my RV’s windows has slipped, exposing part of an opening in the corner. The molding is hard and will not move. Do you have a suggestion as to how to fix this? Thanks for your attention to this and your help. —Lewis, 2005 Coachmen Leprechaun

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Where to find your RV’s awning model and serial numbers

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Where can I find the awning model number and serial number?” You can find your awning model number by opening the awning. Then, on the right-hand side, facing the camper, there should be a small tag with the serial number and manufacturer’s model number.

Continue reading

Video of the day

RV DIY Project: Tow vehicle water storage for boondocking

By Cheri Sicard

If you are a boondocker, you know that having enough water along can be a challenge.

Tony and Tina from TNT RVing are about to upgrade their water storage system for boondocking in the video below.

So what did they do?

Click here to watch and find out

Traffic stops in Mexico: What to expect if stopped by the police

By Cheri Sicard

Seeing the flashing lights of a police car in your rearview mirror is always stress-inducing. But traffic stops in Mexico, where you don’t know what to expect and you may or may not speak the language, can be even more so. Those RVing south of the border should be aware that traffic stops in Mexico are significantly different than in the United States. … Read what to expect, and about Cheri’s very interesting experiences, here.

Announcement! It’s back! The Great RV Accessories newsletter is better than ever with gadgets galore! If you love gadgets, gizmos and accessories, this newsletter is for you. Each issue, delivered to your inbox biweekly, includes gadgets that will improve your RVing life and make it so much more fun. We’ll feature tools, books, accessories, kitchen appliances, and much, much more—all tested by our incredible staff! Sign up here to receive the newest issue, coming TOMORROW!

Reader poll

What time do you usually eat dinner?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Cool down that refrigerator

Hot summer days can really raise the load on your RV refrigerator. Several things can help keep the chill on your cooler. First, reduce the number of times you open and close the box. If possible, park your rig so the back side of the refrigerator is shaded. An inexpensive, 12-volt (as appropriate to your RV electrical system) “muffin fan” mounted under the condenser coils on the outside of the refrigerator will help to blast off heat from the coils, increasing the cooling ability. Find voltage for the fan from refrigerator wiring using your electronic multimeter.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This made us laugh out loud! As soon as you see it you’ll know EVERY RVer needs this on their RV!

Website of the day

The 8 Best National Parks in Canada

We talk a lot about American National Parks, but of course we can’t forget about our Canadian friends. News flash: Canada is GORGEOUS!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Cajun Butter-Basted Grilled Chicken

By Cindy Sandberg from Carlisle, IN

Know how to amp up your grilled chicken this summer? Make this butter-basted grilled chicken. The Cajun butter glaze is sweet and spicy, but the spice is not overpowering. We basted our chicken until it was gone. So good, we didn’t want to waste a drop. You can use chicken with or without skin. We tried both, and the chicken with skin did char a little between the honey and fat. It was still delicious.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Modern nail polish debuted in the mid-1920s. By 1931, 85 percent of American college women were wearing it.

*What do pilots and co-pilots do differently on each flight? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jake (Lab) was with us for almost 14 years. The sweetest dog I have ever known. At 97 pounds, he could have been a handful, but his love of people, dogs, and cats made him a campground favorite. I would walk him on a leash because of the rules, but children of all sizes would run out to pet him. When he passed last August, I posted a note on my Facebook page. I received over 300 responses of sympathy. He was that special.” —Max Hegler

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 2000℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

I’m going to write a book about all the things I should be doing with my life.

It’s called an oughttobiography.

Thanks for sending, Ray M.!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.