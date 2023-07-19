Full-Time RVer Newsletter #60, July 19, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 60

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.

This newsletter is sponsored by our friends at Wholesale Warranties.

Quote of the day

“The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of 60 minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is.” —C.S. Lewis

Are you doing it wrong? Here’s how to correctly perform a zipper merge

By Gail Marsh

I’ll begin with my confession: I’ve been doing it wrong. All wrong. I’ve watched other well-meaning drivers do it wrong, too. I’ve even seen professional truckers block other drivers and prevent them from doing it correctly! Pay attention, RVers! Here’s how to correctly perform a zipper merge.

These are two words that RVers often dread. Road construction often means heavy traffic and slowdowns. Maneuvering an oversized RV through a road construction’s narrowed lanes with merging vehicles can be nerve-wracking. To make things easier for all drivers, a unique merging technique was developed. It’s called a zipper merge.

Continue reading

Did you miss last weekend’s RV Travel Newsletters?

If so, here is some of what you missed…

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Found inside a barn, this perfectly preserved RV is an amazing 1955 time capsule

This 1955, 24-foot Boles Aero Ensenada was sitting in the back of a massive barn on a wheat farm in eastern Oregon. This was a real barn find! … Not one piece or part was missing or broken. The original curtains, Venetian blinds, upholstery, knobs, gaskets, and Bakelite handles, were all there. All of it! And even more amazing, each and every item was in perfect condition, including the beautiful birch interior. Read more and check out the pictures here.

Around the Campfire: Plenty of discussion about replacing the RV mattress

By Gail Marsh

One of the “newbies” around the campfire the other night was really out-of-sorts. In fact, he, Matt, admitted to his grumpiness. The cause (according to his wife) was their RV bed. Specifically, their RV bed mattress. “It’s a joke,” Mara said. … Almost everyone around the fire agreed. The mattresses RV manufacturers install are junk. What we didn’t necessarily agree upon was the best way to “fix” this predicament. Here are some comments and suggestions heard around the campfire.

Break in your new generator the right way for long service

By Randall Brink

The small, efficient gasoline generator is a practical necessity for extended RV boondocking or any time spent away from a source of alternating current for energizing appliances and battery charging. I recently switched from a Class A coach with a hefty 7.5 kW Cummins Onan generator to a tiny towable with a single marine deep-cycle battery and no generator. My boondocking plans would require a generator. I wondered what the best way was to break in a new generator so it had a long life. Here’s what I found.

Reader poll

Quick tip

The pros of flat-towing

It just takes a minute to hook up the car for towing (plus a couple minutes of running the engine). We have a much better turn radius while flat towing versus the dolly. I’m not worried about our car falling off the tow dolly and smashing into someone. It’s less stressful knowing we have a Brake Buddy auxiliary braking system that will pump the brakes when we drive downhill and stop the car should it, for whatever reason, detach from the tow bar. Conclusion: Towing flat behind the RV is our clear winner, because we can’t think of any cons. From–Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America. Available on Amazon.

Don’t you dare miss today’s brand-new RV Daily Tips newsletter!

If you do, you’ll be missing out big time! Read it here.

This man’s injury is proof you don’t want to camp near a hawk’s nest

When you are camping on their land, nesting animals, including hawks and other birds, view humans as predators, making attacks much more possible. Here are some tips so you don’t get injured like this man did.

How it happened: How Buc-ee’s convenience stores got so famous

RVers see a fair share of roadside pitstops. But one stands above the rest. Far above. That’s Buc-ee’s roadside stores. First, realize that your Buc-ee’s visit will not be your ordinary “fuel-quick-and-get-back-on-the-road” kind of stop! Instead, this roadside mega-store will cause your jaw to drop. Your eyes will go wide, and you may even forget your urgency to locate the restrooms! No, really. “Go big or go home” might be an apt motto for the Buc-ee’s brand. They’ve certainly upped the ante among convenience stores. Read on and you’ll see what Gail Marsh is talking about.

All aboard! The Orient Express vintage trailer is a sight to behold

How can a voyage on The Orient Express inspire someone to create a custom vintage trailer? This 1954 Boles-Aero Montecito was originally purchased new in Burbank, California, where it was manufactured. After several owners, Dave and Billie O’Neel bought the Boles in 2015. Recalling their dream vacation aboard the Orient Express from Venice to Paris, Dave and Billie decided that they wanted to recreate this ambiance in their vintage trailer. Wow! Did they ever!

Featured recipe

Chinese-Style Hamburger Casserole

by Shelley Simpson from Swartz Creek, MI

Easy, easy, easy weeknight casserole recipe. Once you brown the beef, everything else is a breeze. Thanks to the soy sauce and rice it has an Asian feel. Fresh onions and celery add tons of flavor and texture to this hearty casserole. We loved the addition of mushrooms but they can easily be left out if you’re not a fan. This may not be the prettiest dish when served. But, one bite and it will be on your regular dinner menu.

Click here for the recipe

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.