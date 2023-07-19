RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Issue 2168

Tip of the Day

No mess, no hassle RV sewer hose storage tips

By Gail Marsh

We’ve had several “adventures” with our sewer hose. In our first RV, the previous owner stored the hose in the RV’s hollow, rear bumper. We did the same. It seemed like the perfect place, and so convenient. The hose stayed far, far away from our other RV equipment. No worries about cross-contamination or lingering odors. It was perfect. That is, until on our third trip out the bumper cap came off and the sewer hose vibrated completely out of the bumper! Clueless, we arrived at the campground without a sewer hose. Worse, we were hours away from a store that sold them. The experience cured us of the bumper storage idea.

Another time, we arrived at a campground only to find that our sewer hose would not reach the dump port. Only after demonstrating our predicament were we given an alternate site.

Another time we forgot our sewer hose completely. Still relatively new to RVing, our hose was stored inside a solid green container. Because identical containers were also in our garage at the time, we overlooked the sewer hose storage box and arrived at the campground without it!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dealer did a hack job on my furnace during PDI. Wonder what else is wrong?

Dear Dave,

This is my RV’s heater. The dealer said they found a bad board during Pre Delivery Inspection (PDI). This is what I found when l removed the interior vent and heater to address other issues. Is it normal to cut away sheet metal to replace board? Does the service manual have warnings about not modifying the heater cover sheet metal? —Dave, 2023 Jay Feather Micro 166FBS

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Make sure this important part of your RV doesn’t come loose!

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups wrote, “I noticed this separating. Can this be repaired or should I just apply caulking to it?”

Routine inspection and maintenance are so very important when it comes to inspecting the exterior of the units. In this example, we had actually released a YouTube video advising owners about this same issue. The video looks at what a Z-Lock is on the side wall of the RV and how to check to see if it’s been secured properly.

Click here to read

Video of the day

15 easy griddle recipes for your next RV trip

By Cheri Sicard

Johnny Brunet of Griddle with Johnny has produced a terrific video highlighting 15 quick and easy-to-make camping griddle recipes.

I know that griddles are among our readers’ favorite RV kitchen accessories as they allow you to make all kinds of great foods and easily cook for a crowd. Plus cleanup is simple, too.

Click here to watch

Why would a gift basket company build these trailers?

By Paul Lacitinola

Quite possibly the holy grail of the trailer world is the Geographic Model X, produced by Harry & David, better known for their mail-order fruit and gift baskets. Looking for a way to keep workers busy during the January to July off-season, the president of Harry & David, David Holmes, decided to have his workers build a new travel trailer. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Dress up your rig’s screen door

Looking for a short but cute “dress up” mod for your RV? Here’s an interesting one—stencil your screen door. Yep, with an easily obtainable stencil, a bit of paint, and a few minutes, you too can make your RV unique. And as our source, Mrs. Padilly, found out, not only does your new screen spruce-up look good with the front door open, if you have the typical door relight glass, it’ll welcome visitors even with the door closed. Click here for detailed instructions.



Website of the day

Alaska.org

Heading to Alaska soon or thinking about planning a trip? (Come on, it’s a DREAM RV destination!) Start your planning here.



Recipe of the Day

Honey Baked Chicken

by Muna Escobar from Knoxville, TN

Need a new way to prepare chicken? Try this honey baked chicken. Very easy to make, once baked the chicken tastes similar to a General Tso chicken. There’s a bit of sweetness and spice. Simmering the sauce and pouring it over the baked chicken punches up the flavors when serving.

Click here for the recipe

