Full-Time RVer Newsletter #64, September 13, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 64

“I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” ―Oscar Wilde

Finding your lane within the full-time RVer lifestyle

Reader Josie B. sent us this article she wrote about full-time RVing and the pros and cons that come along with it. We loved it and wanted to share it with you, our other full-time readers. Do you agree with Josie’s thoughts?

Josie writes:

They say life is like a box of chocolates, but I think life is also like a road trip. It’s full of twists, turns, and the occasional unexpected detour. And for some adventurous souls, that road trip becomes a way of life: full-time RVing. Just like choosing between a scenic mountain route or a speedy freeway, full-time RVing isn’t a one-size-fits-all adventure. It’s the perfect fit for some RVers and not so much for others. Here’s why…

Take an RV trip to ancient ruins—right here in the U.S.!

Wait a minute! Ancient ruins? Here in the U.S.? Yep, you read that right. There are several ancient ruins you can visit! The wonderful thing about RVing to ancient ruins is that they are scattered all over the United States. Here are a few of Gail Marsh’s favorites.

Know Your RV: Sanitize your “new” used RV fresh water tank

In the market for a used RV? That’s how many get into the RV lifestyle. Careful shopping can yield a pre-owned RV for far less than the price of a new rig. In many cases, “new” rigs come with factory-equipped glitches that can take forever to get rid of. Buy used and, hopefully, those problems have been fixed. A thorough inspection is always in order before you buy; but even if you hire the inspection out to a pro, there’s likely one thing you’ll never see: the inside of the fresh water tank. We highly recommend you sanitize your new rig’s tank and fresh water lines! Find out why, and how, here.

Heat stroke in pets can cause death. Know the signs

with Karel Carnohan, DVM

Hot dogs … and cats! Heat stroke is a danger to your pet. Having recently moved to one of the hottest places on Earth (Palm Desert, CA), I am very much aware of the dangers of extreme heat for pets and their owners. It really doesn’t even need to be extreme heat to put your pet at risk. A dog in a car for 10 minutes in 75-degree weather is exposed to temperatures exceeding 120! A dog on a strenuous walk in the sun on a mild day can also fall prey to heat exhaustion. Here are some tips to avoid expensive trips to the vet and even the death of your pet.

Screening out bright light

Pestered by brilliant light shining in their rig windows (including the windshield) but not wanting to go to a “black out” situation, Phil came up with a hit: “I bought some solar screen material like you would use for south-facing windows, cut it to shape (slightly oversized) for the windshield and side windows. My wife hemmed the edges, into which I inserted some flat, round, super-strong magnets. The magnets have no problem holding the screening on the metal body that surrounds the doors and windshield. Now, I can quickly cover all three windows and keep the intense heat buildup under control, no matter which way the rig is facing.” Here are some disc magnets on Amazon.

Make your RV’s bed more comfortable without buying a new mattress

By Nanci Dixon

Finally! I had a good night’s sleep on an RV mattress! RV mattresses are notoriously bad. All you have to do is visit any RV-related Facebook group and read the comments to learn that! We started out with a “premium” factory-installed foam mattress. It was so soft we automatically curled into the fetal position when getting in for the night. It was so uncomfortable that we turned it over to the hard base side. … Read about Nanci’s long search and what she finally found for a good night’s sleep here.

Camp near fossil-finding locations and bring home a piece of history

By Gail Marsh

Do you know a budding paleontologist? We do! Our grandkids love digging, searching, and finding things in the earth. When they recently found “weird-looking marks on a rock” they showed it to me. It was a brachiopod. (We looked it up on the internet.) That’s when a light bulb flashed in my head: Let’s take the grandkids and go RVing for fossils! Learn all about it here.

Around the campfire: Who’s to blame for lack of quality RVs?

Terrible RV quality. This ongoing theme runs rampant throughout RV blogs, forums, social media threads, and (you guessed it) around the campfire. But just who is to blame for the lack of quality RVs? Read what RVers had to say in this discussion around the campfire, as recorded by Gail Marsh.

Sea’s Salisbury Steak

by Sea Sun from West Des Moines, IA

This easy homemade Salisbury steak recipe will become a regular in your meal rotation! It’s delicious. The French onion soup adds a rich and robust flavor. This brown gravy has a different flavor than other Salisbury steak recipes since it’s savory with a hint of sweetness.

