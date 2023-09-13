RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Issue 2208

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peanut Day!

On this day in history: 1899 – Henry Bliss is the first person in the United States to be killed in a motor vehicle collision. (He was struck by an automobile on September 13 and died the following day from his injuries.)

And today in to-be-made history — America’s largest annual RV show is getting underway this morning in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Get your tickets ahead of time (they are not sold at the door).

Tip of the Day

When it comes to limited RV storage, think vertical, not horizontal

By Gail Marsh

RVs have limited space, not to mention very limited storage. That’s true. There’s an easy way to maximize that space. Also true! You simply need to think about vertical, not horizontal storage. Adding vertical storage pieces or simple DIY projects to existing horizontal spaces can double or even triple your storage.

Note: Before ordering any item, measure your vertical space very carefully. Take care not to overload your RV. Evaluate each item’s use before packing it into your rig.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV 120-volt/LP water heater: Check the heating element yearly!

Dear Dave,

Ever since my sister had to replace all the faucets in her RV because the anode rod in the water heater had totally disintegrated, I’ve replaced the rod in mine every season. But there’s another item that should be considered: the electric heating element. …

Read the rest of the email and Dave’s advice

RV Reviews

Sneak preview: 2024 Winnebago Access 30BH bunkhouse—a more affordable Winnie

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is another sneak peek into the future as we look at the Winnebago Access 30BH travel trailer. While this trailer is, probably, the most traditional form of travel trailer you can buy, it also is a harbinger of what we’re going to be seeing more and more of. What’s that and what’s the Access?

Find out here

HEADED TO QUARTZSITE THIS WINTER?

America’s snowbird capital, Quartzsite, Ariz., will transform this winter from a small, dusty outpost in the desert, to a massive city on wheels, as RVers invade to squat on the public lands and attend the massive flea markets and, in January, the sprawling RV show. If you are a member of Facebook, and are headed to “Q” this winter, you might want to join the RVing Quartzsite group.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Andersen trailer jack blocks broke? Why?

Today, in one of my RV Facebook groups, I was asked by an RV owner what could have caused this to happen with their Andersen trailer jack block. Yikes!

Find out here

Video of the day

RV trip meal (meat) prep for a 5-week family trip

By Cheri Sicard

Join Mom from the Free Range Berks as she does some serious RV trip meal prep that will ready the family of 7 for a 5-week trip.

Yes, they will occasionally eat out as part of the vacation experiences and will need to occasionally supplement with some fresh fruits and vegetables. But, otherwise, the meal prep demonstrated in the video below will pretty much meet the large family’s meat needs during the entire trip.

Click here to watch

Here’s one feel-good way to help beat high fuel prices

By Dave Helgeson

Have you ever considered becoming a volunteer, using your RV to serve others? There have been many articles on RVtravel.com lately addressing how to beat high fuel prices. Camp closer to home, stay longer, properly inflate your tires, drive slower, etc. This is all good advice, but what if you are longing for a good old multi-state road trip to satisfy your case of white line fever? Become a volunteer! Volunteering your time and talent often allows you to travel to a distant place to serve while deducting your travel expenses to get there. Here are some great ideas to help humankind while satisfying your wanderlust.

Reader poll

Have you ever had your RV’s black water tank professionally cleaned?

Tell us here

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

The 2023 edition of the annual Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States covers all the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state so you know what to expect as you approach. Clear writing gives you the basics for every state. Plus, each state is rated for its relative freedom, based on its gun laws, from zero to 100. Read more about the book here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Doing a roof reseal? Careful around the TV antenna

When sealing around roof accessories, the temptation can be “more sealant is better.” Not around the TV antenna. Get too much sealant around it, you could hinder (or even stop) the rotation of the antenna.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Okay, for some of you this couldn’t be more boring. But for others it could be incredibly fascinating. Plus, it would probably make some of the places you visit on your travels much more meaningful.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

StyleBlueprint

It’s kind of a weird name for a travel/lifestyle site, but who are we to judge? Anyway, if you have plans to travel through/around Birmingham, Louisville, Memphis or Nashville, check this site out. There are tons of Southern travel ideas—there’s so much to see and do!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Chinese Braised Pork (Crock Pot)

by Lauren Conforti from Harriman, TN

Wow, this braised pork is a smorgasbord of Asian flavors (like honey, coconut, soy sauce, peanut butter). Braising the pork ahead of slow roasting adds a nice texture to the meat. The roast sops up all the fantastic spices and juices from the braising liquid. Serve with rice and veggies for a wonderful meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

After just two weeks of wear, a pair of jeans will have grown a 1,000-strong colony of bacteria on the front of them, about 1,500-2,000 on the back, and 10,000 on the crotch. If that doesn’t send you straight to the laundry room…

*When looking at a large crowd, how many faces can the human brain recognize at a time? We tell you the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gus (Yellow Lab) is 21 months old. He loves to travel anytime. He is comfortable in our travel trailer.” —Dana Lakeman

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill tanks

Kate Doherty has found a way to make sure you won’t accidentally overfill your tanks. She uses the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter to add water to her black water tank with precise measurements each time. Read more about it here, then you’ll surely want to order one for yourself.

Leave here with a laugh

A poodle and a collie are walking down the street when the poodle suddenly unloads on his friend. “My life is a mess,” he says. “My owner is mean, my girlfriend’s having an affair with a German shepherd, and I’m as nervous as a cat.” “Why don’t you go see a psychiatrist,” suggests the collie. “I can’t,” says the poodle. “I’m not allowed on the couch.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.