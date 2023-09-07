I’m looking at getting a Class A RV, but I hear they’re not as safe as a Class C

Hi Dave,

I have a Class C and was looking into getting a Class A RV but I heard that these style motorhomes are not as safe as a Class C because there is not much of a buffer between driver and front bumper like there is with a Class C. What is your perspective on this subject? Thank you, Dave. —Jerry, 2021 Thor Chateau 22B, Chevy frame

In my opinion, it depends on the brand of Class A and how they design the driver and passenger cab area. Typically the Class A will have steel A pillars at the corners where the front cap meets the sidewall. Some manufacturers use a wood framing for the dash and upper cross member. Others, like Winnebago, use steel. The windshield is bonded with automotive-type sealant to a steel perimeter in the Winnebago. Others are zip stripped to the fiberglass molded front cap. This would be a good question to ask the manufacturer and find out what type of structural integrity their unit has.

Granted, the Class C would have the front grill, drivetrain, and firewall in front of the driver and passenger. However, with the Class A, the driver and passenger compartment is above the engine so a head on crash would most likely be at the engine height. As long as the driver and passenger are properly seat belted, I believe it would be safe.

One issue that most RV buyers do not know is that anything above a certain weight, which I believe is 10,000 lbs., is not required to be crash tested. Winnebago did conduct a few drop tests over the years, but I do not believe they have done this for over 20 years. And there never was a crash test by any manufacturer that I am aware of, so there is no data on the structural integrity of the front cab when it comes to a head-on crash.

In my opinion, a steel cab structure with embedded automotive glass has the structural integrity to provide peace of mind for me. However, I’ve never had to test the theory, thankfully!

