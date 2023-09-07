Thursday, September 7, 2023

I’m looking at getting a Class A RV, but I hear they’re not as safe as a Class C

By Dave Solberg
Hi Dave,
I have a Class C and was looking into getting a Class A RV but I heard that these style motorhomes are not as safe as a Class C because there is not much of a buffer between driver and front bumper like there is with a Class C. What is your perspective on this subject? Thank you, Dave. —Jerry, 2021 Thor Chateau 22B, Chevy frame

Hi Jerry,
In my opinion, it depends on the brand of Class A and how they design the driver and passenger cab area. Typically the Class A will have steel A pillars at the corners where the front cap meets the sidewall. Some manufacturers use a wood framing for the dash and upper cross member. Others, like Winnebago, use steel. The windshield is bonded with automotive-type sealant to a steel perimeter in the Winnebago. Others are zip stripped to the fiberglass molded front cap. This would be a good question to ask the manufacturer and find out what type of structural integrity their unit has.

Comparison between Class A and Class C build

Granted, the Class C would have the front grill, drivetrain, and firewall in front of the driver and passenger. However, with the Class A, the driver and passenger compartment is above the engine so a head on crash would most likely be at the engine height. As long as the driver and passenger are properly seat belted, I believe it would be safe.

One issue that most RV buyers do not know is that anything above a certain weight, which I believe is 10,000 lbs., is not required to be crash tested. Winnebago did conduct a few drop tests over the years, but I do not believe they have done this for over 20 years. And there never was a crash test by any manufacturer that I am aware of, so there is no data on the structural integrity of the front cab when it comes to a head-on crash.

In my opinion, a steel cab structure with embedded automotive glass has the structural integrity to provide peace of mind for me. However, I’ve never had to test the theory, thankfully!

Let’s see what other readers are thinking.

