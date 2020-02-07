GMC, Chevy trucks recalled for software glitch that could affect braking

GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the EBCM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192268091.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

