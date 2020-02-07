GMC, Chevy trucks recalled for software glitch that could affect braking

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling more than 148,000 model year 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. The vehicles received an erroneous update on software for the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) that could cause the vehicles’ electronic brake assist to be disabled.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, “Electronic Stability Control” and 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.”

A loss of electronic brake assist can increase the risk of a crash.