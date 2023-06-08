Great RV Accessories Newsletter #14, June 8, 2023

This issue of the Great RV Accessories Newsletter focuses on some nifty gizmos and gadgets to help you make the most of your upcoming summer trips. Time’s a wastin’! Let’s hit the road!

10 must-have summer accessories for 2023

Some on this top 10 list, like the USB bug zapper, I personally consider absolutely vital to summer RVing survival. Other items will add functionality to summer days and others will simply make your summer RV trips more fun.

Keeping it cool

Best RV ice makers

Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand can become a problem. Most small RV freezers lack the space for a bag of ice. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs. Check out our picks for best RV ice makers.

Be sure to clean your ice maker!

Already have an RV ice maker? If it’s your first time out this season, be sure to clean your ice maker before taking off! Why? It can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold (YIKES!). Here’s how to keep it clean and sanitized.

Keep your RV’s fridge cool too!

As the weather heats up, your fridge has to work harder to keep everything cold. An air-circulating fan can help because poor air circulation causes a lengthy cool-down period and can spoil food. Check out Dustin Simpson’s pick for the best RV refrigerator fan that can reduce food spoilage and cut down RV refrigerator cool-down time by 50 percent. The best fan to help with refrigerator air circulation.

Other stuff we’re liking

Creative campsite lighting for cozy ambiance

RV travel and staying in campgrounds does not have to mean exposure to harsh party lights. At least not at your campsite. Check out softer, more natural solutions to campsite lighting with this creative campsite lighting feature.

Are inverter generators better than solar?

Compare and contrast the pros and cons of installing solar on your RV versus carrying an inverter generator. Don’t invest in either before checking out this post! Click here to read.

The stuff they don’t tell new RVers they need

If you are new to RVing or you plan to get an RV in the future, Gail Marsh’s roundup of all the gear you need will prove an invaluable resource. Here’s the essential gear that ALL new RVers need.

The Book Nook

Our favorite RV camping guidebooks

The RVtravel.com staff compiled a list of their favorite guidebooks that will help you find great campsites on state and federal lands. I know I personally can’t live without the Army Corps of Engineers Camping book. They have some of the best campgrounds in the country, often with electricity and sometimes full hookups, and always at bargain rates.

Gadget Quick Takes

Who knew a folding TV tray could be an indispensable RV accessory? Gail Marsh has lots of creative ways to put one to use around your campsite. Check out her folding TV table roundup here.

Keep bugs at bay this summer by placing USB rechargeable bug zappers around the RV and around the campsite. Yes! They really work!

If you love the idea of carrying a hammock in your RV but can’t always find two properly spaced trees to hang it from, this portable folding hammock WITH folding stand is the easy solution. When not in use, it all folds into a small, lightweight little bag.

