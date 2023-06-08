RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 8, 2023

Issue 2139

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

”No matter how far you have gone on a wrong road, turn back.” —Turkish Proverb

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Best Friends Day!

On this day in history: 1912 – Carl Laemmle incorporates Universal Pictures.

Tip of the Day

12 easy RV cleaning tricks with everyday products

By Nanci Dixon

There are many ways to clean an RV and many products to do so. Here are 12 easy cleaning tips with everyday household products that you probably already have on hand.

Unfog the headlights

Are your car’s or RV’s headlights foggy? There are labor-intensive kits that require sanding and polishing in several steps, but try these two easy ideas first:

Using paste toothpaste, rub the surface and wipe off all that grime!

Bug spray or light oil on the lenses can make them temporarily clear again. Before trying the bug spray, sample on a small area to make sure it will not pit the lenses or be too strong.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dometic A/C keeps changing fan speeds. Why?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s main Dometic A/C unit will sometimes keep changing fan speeds. It sounds like the compressor hesitates and starts with the fan speed being higher or lower. This will continue for some time, or I can raise the thermostat temp to stop it. Is this normal or could it be a bad thermostat? The internet has all kinds of misinformation. —Carl, Keystone Cougar MKS333

Read Dave’s answer

RV Video Tour

Ultra roomy hybrid camper: 2023 Rockwood Roo 233S travel trailer

In the video below, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, gives us a full tour of an amazingly roomy hybrid camper, Rockwood’s 233S Roo travel trailer.

Josh says this is the exact same trailer as the Flagstaff Shamrock, so if you have been considering either, this video tour is for you. Josh playfully calls this hybrid camper a “Rockstaff.”

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Fremont Indian State Park – AMAZING Utah Camping off I-70!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, travel along with Catherine Gregory to check out Fremont Indian State Park, where she is staying at Castle Rock campground, which is part of the Fishlake National Forest (that’s correct, a state campground in a National Forest).

Catherine says this is one of Utah’s best RV camping secrets right off the interstate.

Click here to watch

How it Happened: A candy bar helped invent the microwave oven

By Gail Marsh

I miss the microwave oven (or just “microwave” as it’s popularly known today) most when we boondock or tent camp. This fabulous invention can thaw, cook, and reheat almost any food that fits inside it. … But how did the microwave oven come about? Let’s look at the history of the microwave oven.

Reader poll

When sleeping with a partner, do you prefer sleeping on the right or left side of the bed?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Holding tank treatments

When buying holding tank treatments, check how many treatments are in the bottle. Treatment doses range from two ounces to eight ounces. Don’t be fooled by big jugs that may have fewer treatments than you think. —From Motorhomes Made Easy

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

“Hold on, Honey. The future is calling.” These are futuristic (cool!), all right.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

35 Easy Camping Recipes to Try on Your Next Outdoor Trip

If you know The Pioneer Woman, you know she’s hard not to love. And her recipes are always delicious! Comfort food at its finest. Here are 35 of her easy camping recipes. You’re going to want to start cooking right after you read this!

You wouldn’t ever miss an issue of our Full-Time RVer Newsletter, would you? Good! Read yesterday’s brand-new edition here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent chew gum all the time

• 37 percent play Solitaire every day (or almost every day)

• For those in relationships, 50 percent say they are more adventurous than their partner (and only 15 percent say their partner is the more adventurous one).

Recent poll: How far away do you store your RV when not using it?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot French Dip Philly

by Gordon Savell from Mobile, AL

Combining two classics – a Philly cheesesteak and a French dip – creates a fantastic sandwich combination. The roast cooks all day, low and slow, making the meat very tender. It’s perfectly seasoned and the broth is great for dipping. A great option if you’re serving a crowd or just want to be lazy but still need to prepare a meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Japan has the most vending machines per capita. The ratio of vending machines to people in Japan is 1:23.

*If nail polish debuted in the mid-1920s, how many American college women were wearing it by 1931? Take a guess, then find the percentage in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“1-year-old Ivy and 15-year-old Tobi, both love to go camping. Ivy adjusted quickly.” —Dennis Brown

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Keep your glove box organized for once!

This glove box organizer will change your life! Find what you need quickly, when you need it. It has six pockets inside and out for your vehicle or RV’s manuals, insurance cards, registrations and more. It even has space for a pen or tire gauge and comes with a notepad. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.