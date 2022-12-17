Friday, December 16, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

The fascinating origin of white elephant gifts

By Gail Marsh
0
A white elephant gift exchange
Photo credit: Wealth of Geeks

It’s Christmastime! That means it’s time for our annual white elephant gift exchange party. Perhaps you’ve attended such an event. As I began to think about what gift to take to the exchange, I thought about the term “white elephant.”

How it works

Here’s how we exchange our white elephant gifts.

Each person brings one wrapped gift. Participants sit in a circle to see one another. All the gifts are placed inside the circle. One person chooses a gift from the group of presents and unwraps it. In turn, other participants may either choose a gift from the center of the circle or steal a gift that’s already been opened. Gifts may only be stolen twice. The exchange ends when everyone has a gift.

Gift examples

One year we opened a large, non-working television. Of course, no one wanted to steal it from us, so we had to take it home. Some gifts are so “great” that they make repeat appearances year after year at our annual party. It really is a lot of fun!

A prized possession

The idea of giving a white elephant gift is thought to have originated in ancient times in Southeast Asia—specifically Thailand (formerly known as Siam). White or albino elephants were very rarely found, as most elephants are gray to brown in color. When a white elephant was discovered, the King of Siam pronounced it “holy.” The sacred elephant immediately became the possession of the King.

Caring for such a highly prized animal meant providing it with special food and shelter. Worshipers came to offer honor and praise to the special pachyderm, and because the white elephant was considered to be holy, it could not be put to work like other elephants.

A gift or a burden?

The story goes, when the King of Siam became displeased with a subordinate, he gifted one of the special elephants to them. This often ended up bankrupting the white elephant’s owner. Providing special food and making sure the holy beast was available to worshipers was a costly undertaking. The elephant could not be put to work because of its special designation, so it was more a burden than a gift.

Contradicting opinions

Some historians do not believe this generally accepted origin of these gifts. They contend that a king would never give away a possession so precious and rare. Many cultures today still give the white elephant god-like status.

Modern-day white elephant gift

Today, a white elephant gift refers to an impractical or unusable item that is often difficult to dispose of. Other names for this type of gift exchange include Yankee swap or Dirty Santa exchange.

Have you ever received an unusual white elephant gift? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Did you know Amazon has an entire category dedicated to these funny gifts? And funny they are! Check them out.

Other articles from Gail’s How it Happened column:

##RVT1083

Previous article
Ever had Alaska Sourdough Pancakes? Yum!
Next article
Industry ‘insider’ defends the industry, says ‘fiberglass dumpsters aren’t the goal’

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.