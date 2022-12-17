The fascinating origin of white elephant gifts

It’s Christmastime! That means it’s time for our annual white elephant gift exchange party. Perhaps you’ve attended such an event. As I began to think about what gift to take to the exchange, I thought about the term “white elephant.”

How it works

Here’s how we exchange our white elephant gifts.

Each person brings one wrapped gift. Participants sit in a circle to see one another. All the gifts are placed inside the circle. One person chooses a gift from the group of presents and unwraps it. In turn, other participants may either choose a gift from the center of the circle or steal a gift that’s already been opened. Gifts may only be stolen twice. The exchange ends when everyone has a gift.

Gift examples

One year we opened a large, non-working television. Of course, no one wanted to steal it from us, so we had to take it home. Some gifts are so “great” that they make repeat appearances year after year at our annual party. It really is a lot of fun!

A prized possession

The idea of giving a white elephant gift is thought to have originated in ancient times in Southeast Asia—specifically Thailand (formerly known as Siam). White or albino elephants were very rarely found, as most elephants are gray to brown in color. When a white elephant was discovered, the King of Siam pronounced it “holy.” The sacred elephant immediately became the possession of the King.

Caring for such a highly prized animal meant providing it with special food and shelter. Worshipers came to offer honor and praise to the special pachyderm, and because the white elephant was considered to be holy, it could not be put to work like other elephants.

A gift or a burden?

The story goes, when the King of Siam became displeased with a subordinate, he gifted one of the special elephants to them. This often ended up bankrupting the white elephant’s owner. Providing special food and making sure the holy beast was available to worshipers was a costly undertaking. The elephant could not be put to work because of its special designation, so it was more a burden than a gift.

Contradicting opinions

Some historians do not believe this generally accepted origin of these gifts. They contend that a king would never give away a possession so precious and rare. Many cultures today still give the white elephant god-like status.

Modern-day white elephant gift

Today, a white elephant gift refers to an impractical or unusable item that is often difficult to dispose of. Other names for this type of gift exchange include Yankee swap or Dirty Santa exchange.

Have you ever received an unusual white elephant gift? Tell us about it in the comments below.

