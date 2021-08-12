Interested in a job as an RV technician? Here’s how to get started

If you or someone you know is looking for a job with a great future, a position as an RV technician might be for you. As most RVers know, there’s an acute shortage now, which can mean RV owners may often wait weeks or even months for some repairs.

But there’s good news for mechanically inclined job-seekers: the RV Technical Institute has announced its class schedule through June 2022. Both the in-person and hybrid schedules have been posted to its website and are currently available for registration. RV technicians, dealers, and those interested in joining the industry may now begin to plan for classes through next spring.

Current and future RV technicians can complete Level One and Level Two classes through live, in-person instruction taking place at the RV Technical Institute campus in Elkhart, IN. The Level One course is a weeklong class, and the Level Two course is four-week class. Both courses include classroom instruction, hands-on labs, and certification testing.

A hybrid class is available for the Level Two course. Learners complete three weeks of training online, meeting milestones and deadlines for quizzes and assignments and weekly reviews and check-ins with instructors. The fourth and final week is conducting live in-person to complete all hands-on labs, activities, and certification testing.

The RV Technical Institute is the gold standard when it comes to RV technician training, providing the only industry-backed training curriculum and RV technician certification and career path.

For more information on classes, visit rvti.org/catalog. For questions, contact rvti-info@rvti.org or call (574) 549-9080.

Here’s a list of current available positions.