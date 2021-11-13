Letter to the editor: Children’s chalk art is ruining the campground!

We received this email from reader JXS and thought we’d share it with you. Read it, then please let us know your thoughts. Thanks!

Every once in a while you just scratch your head and say to yourself “WHY?”

Such was the case when we stayed at a very nice RV park with concrete pads and recently re-paved driveways. This was indeed a 10-star RV park with extra-clean bathrooms and laundry facility.

Enter two out-of-state RVers from hell. They were parked side by side with small children. It seems the parents saw nothing wrong with handing their kids colored chalk and letting them mark up the street and site with the game of Hopscotch and other designs. They even marked up the tree at their site!

When they left, they did nothing to clean up their kids’ mess. They just left it for the park management to clean up.

These are obviously parents that are teaching their kids to leave their mark wherever they go. Just imagine what they must mark up in national landmarks or state and federal parks?

These are the type of families that only care about themselves and what their needs may be. They couldn’t care less about those around them or the property they deface. So sad to see this behavior.

What do you think about this? Do you think chalk should be allowed in campgrounds and/or RV parks? If so, do you think the children and/or parents have a responsibility to clean it up? Please vote in the poll below then leave a comment.

##RVT1026