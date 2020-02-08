Incredible! Don’t stay at this motel or you will be beaten!

By Chuck Woodbury

Here is yet another reason to avoid motels and hotels in favor of your RV. Not only can you sleep in your own bed each night, knowing it’s bedbug-free, you will wake up the next morning pain free. But not so in this motel.

As you can plainly see, if you should choose to stay here you will be beaten. It says so right on the sign.

So, if you are not into masochism, this place should be avoided at all costs. But heck, if you’re into that sort of thing, then this is pretty much a dream come true!

The photo is from my Out West Newspaper archives