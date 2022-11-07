Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 111

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, November 7, 2022



RVing Basics

How long will your propane supply last?

There is a way to roughly calculate propane usage. You need to know how much propane is in your RV when it is full. An RV propane tank is full at 80 percent of its capacity to allow for expansion. Multiply your propane container capacity using one of these formulas (gallons or pounds) to determine container BTU capacity. BTUs per gallon equal 91,502. BTUs per pound equal 21,548. Divide your container BTU capacity by the total BTU demand of the appliances you are using. BTU appliance demand can normally be found on the appliance or in the appliance owner’s manual. This will give you an idea of how long you can expect your LP gas to last. For example, if your RV propane container holds 14 gallons of LP gas when it’s full, you multiply 14 X 91,502. The result is 1,281,028. You divide this figure by the total BTU demand of appliances, let’s say 43,800 BTUs, which gives you approximately 29 hours of use. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Always retract your steps when parked temporarily!

“NEVER leave your steps extended in a public place where cars and people are moving around. I pulled into a gas station and jumped out to see if I had pulled far enough forward to reach the fuel filler with the hose. Seconds later as I came back around the RV to get in, a car was trying to squeeze in between my RV and the pumps and ran over my steps! In my hurry I had not flipped the switch to retract the steps when the door was closed.” —Thanks to Jimmie C. for letting us learn from his painful lesson!

Essential equipment for RVers!

Quick Tips

Driving in dust or smoke?

If you must drive in dusty conditions (gravel road, dust storm, etc.), fire up your generator and run ALL of your roof air conditioners while driving over any dusty roads. Doing this will help keep dust from creeping in through any tiny holes. Also, if you find yourself driving through smoky conditions as a result of, for example, wildfires, running your air conditioners will help reduce the smoke and odor inside the RV. Don’t forget to check the filters on the air conditioners later. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Short-term workaround for conked-out RV fridge

If your RV refrigerator should ever fail when you are far from a repair shop, buy some bagged ice and put it inside. It will help keep your food cold until you can get help. You won’t have as much time with the frozen food, so maybe it’s time to pig out and eat it up before it goes bad.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Plan everything, but be flexible in its execution. Meaning, be flexible with your route, your stopping time and location, your checklists, your RV contents, and your intention for this RV trip. When you have a plan and work through that plan your chances of a successful experience are much better than if you just wing it. Of course, anything CAN happen but if you are prepared with a plan it doesn’t blindside you into making a bad decision. You just deal with it according to your plan and roll on. Enjoy the journey!” —Candace

Random RV Thought

If you bring along a dog or cat on a trip, there is a 99 percent chance that it will prefer your favorite easy chair to all other places in your RV.

Perhaps your pet needs their own sleeping bag?

