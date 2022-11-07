RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 7, 2022

Issue 1986

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield

By Gail Marsh

Of all the parts on your truck or motorhome, your windshield is one of the most important to keep clean. Most folks have no problem cleaning the exterior of the windshield. Almost every fuel station has a cleaner, a sponge, and paper towels that will scrub the windshield’s exterior clean. However, the job isn’t done until both sides of the glass sparkle. So here are some tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: There’s still some water in the fresh water tank when I winterize. Is that okay?

Dear Dave,

I *thought* I fully drained my fresh water tank when winterizing. However, I realized the drain valve comes off the side of the tank and leaves about 1.5 inches of water in the bottom. Even tilting the trailer as far as possible still leaves about 1/2 to 3/4 inch of water in the tank. Is this amount of water safe to allow it to freeze? I thoroughly blow out the rest of the system and run the pump dry, and would prefer to only use RV antifreeze in the waste traps. —Jim, 2022 Gulf Stream 189DD travel trailer

Read Dave's answer

Coming Wednesday: Live video chat

Dave and Dustin answer your RV repair and maintenance questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in Wednesday’s newsletter.

RVelectricity ™

Winter battery maintenance

Mike Sokol discusses how you can maintain your RV’s batteries over the winter to keep them safe and operational.

Read about it here



Read more of Mike's articles here .

here Oh, BTW — Read this post to learn about some exciting projects Mike has coming up regarding electric vehicles, presenting seminar(s) at the Quartzsite RV Show in January, and more.

Video of the day

Trailer-teardrop hybrid: Innovative vintage Shasta trailer remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Check out this unique vintage Shasta trailer remodel that adds teardrop functionality to a Shasta Compact trailer.

It might have been a heck of a lot of work, but the RV remodel came out beautifully. The trailer looks vintage but stylish and now sports some modern amenities including a small roof-mounted air conditioner and a new power panel and LED lighting.

Click here to watch

Is expecting good customer service in the RV industry too much to ask?

By Gail Marsh

I remember my dad’s parting words as he dropped me off for my very first paying job. I was hired to babysit my cousins for the summer. Even though I was just 12 years old, I still remember Dad’s words as clearly as if he was speaking now: “Do your best.” Those three simple words have helped form my work ethic ever since. If my dad could talk to the RV industry today, I’d love to hear what he’d say to the designers, manufacturer line workers, salespeople, service mechanics, and everyone else who has a hand in cranking out and repairing RV after RV. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you own a boat?

Quick Tip

The best way to handle crosswinds while driving your RV

Headed into winds with your RV? You know that while tailwinds will give you better fuel economy and that headwinds will kill it, what about side- or crosswinds? These guys can be dangerous. When the winds are strong and steady, our tendency is to “correct” the steering to hold the rig on the road. But let the wind abruptly die, or you drive under an overpass, suddenly your correction becomes an over-correction. If at all possible, if winds are strong enough that you have to “correct” your steering, drop anchor and wait the winds out.

Website of the day

Kid-friendly campfire stories

KOA gives us this great list of 17 campfire stories perfect for the kiddos. You’ll have the kids glued to their camping chairs with their jaws dropped open with these!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Mac n Cheese Sandwich with Bacon

by Betsy Wolfe from Ft. Worth, TX

Bacon and mac n cheese rolled into one sandwich… pure decadence and deliciousness. The outside is buttery and a little crisp from the cheese. Inside there’s a creamy mac n cheese with a smoky flavor from the bacon. Although great alone, this would be yummy with a little bowl of tomato soup too. Total comfort food!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Lily Dale, a New York town an hour southwest of Buffalo, has a population of 275. Almost all of those residents are psychics or other spiritualists. Want to visit and get your fortune read? Plan a trip!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Jebediah, Noah, and Brynlee, a Biewer Terrier, Shih Tzu, Yorkie. This is after their first day in the new RV. They played hard all day and settled in for the evening. They love to camp! Can’t wait to go again!” —Cathy Consla

Leave here with a laugh

