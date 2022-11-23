Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 123

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

RVing Basics

Loading your RV. Some tips. Be careful!

Most RVs these days come with a lot of storage space. But as Walter Cannon of the RV Safety & Education Foundation explains, you must be careful how much you load to avoid a dangerous situation. “You have to remember, an RV is not only a house, but it is on wheels,” he says. In this short video he offers some do’s and don’ts about loading an RV.

Additionally, here’s another incredibly in-depth explanation of RV cargo capacity from the RV Engineer.

Important, easy, electric safety tip

Switch off the circuit breaker at the shore power before plugging in! When leaving, switch the circuit breaker off before unplugging. Just for fun, note the times that you pull into a campsite and the breaker is still on. That tells you that the previous occupant really didn’t know what they were doing, was living dangerously, and had not read this tip! Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Quick Tips

Check your battery shutoff switch

“If you have a battery shutoff switch, as I do, make sure that switch is ON. More than once I have started the troubleshooting process only to find that switch in the OFF position. Inadvertent operation of that switch when looking for the compartment lights or curious children/grandchildren could leave you in the dark.” Thanks to Joe Brignolo

Driving your RV on dirt or unpaved roads

Many times the only road into the campground is a dirt or gravel road. Consult a campground directory to see if a certain road is suitable for your vehicle. Pay close attention to the signs posted and believe them. If a sign prohibits trailers, don’t use that road. There may be a hazard such as rocks, low trees, or washed-out sections of the road ahead that only a four-wheel drive vehicle can handle safely. From California DMV

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t make your plans so precise that there is no time to have fun. Years ago my wife’s sister and her husband’s family, with a total of three motorhomes, stopped in the town we were living in and they sent a schedule of the three months’ trip so detailed that it included every day’s activities with a time schedule listing every minute of every day. Leave time for side trips and things to do that are not planned. Planning ahead three months where you stop and eat makes it worse than punching in at a time clock.” —Terry

Random RV Thought

Some rest areas are simply parking lots with a restroom. Others are elaborate with a full-blown restaurant, store and gas station. Rest areas in national forests and along rural highways are often in beautiful settings with trails to walk for exercise, where the smell of the air can be as captivating as the scenery (sagebrush in the desert or pine in the mountains). Of course, some rest areas are noisy and smell of diesel exhaust, which is further evidence that in life we win some and we lose some.

