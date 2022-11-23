RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Issue 1998

Today’s thought

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” —Eckhart Tolle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Espresso Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – The first jukebox goes into operation at the Palais Royale Saloon in San Francisco.

Talking RV Tech, the live, weekly webcast with Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, will not be seen today as they prepare for Thanksgiving activities. It will return next week.

Tip of the Day

Favorite lighting choices for camping and RVing

By Gail Marsh

One of the very best parts of camping and RVing is enjoying the nighttime hours. I love it when dusk slowly morphs into twilight. Stars appear and soon darkness envelops our campsite. It’s peaceful and serene. While I really enjoy the darkness, there are times when we all need a little light.

Here are some of my favorite lighting choices for camping and RVing…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Fresh water drain valve trickles, doesn’t drain

Dear Dave,

I follow the owner’s manual instructions to drain the fresh water tank at the end of a trip. I open both valves in the hold below the bathroom, but I get only a few minutes of drainage. Also, I have tried when changing the fill valve to fill the tank rather than normal use and or opening a faucet. Nothing helps. The only way I can drain the tank is to put the fill valve in normal operation and run the pump. The water then drains from both drain valves. But without the pump running, I cannot drain the tank. Please advise. —Ted, 2010 Winnebago Adventurer 35P

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

First timers create AMAZING delivery truck RV conversion

By Cheri Sicard

This impressive delivery truck RV conversion shows just what is possible with the help of YouTube videos and elbow grease. The team at Canadian Stealth started this build from scratch, with zero prior experience. Needless to say, they learned a whole lot about construction and design along the way.

It started with an empty delivery truck, but it looks nothing like that now!

Click here to watch

Big things in a small town. Casey, Illinois, is the land of giants!

By Gail Marsh

If you like big things … really big things … then you should visit Casey, Illinois. This little town is home to lots of really big things. So big, in fact, that they've won a place in Guinness' Book of World Records! The town of Casey boasts a population that's under 3,000, but its huge outdoor constructions will make a big and lasting imprint on your memory.

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are "good to go" but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn't tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem.

Reader poll

Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Keep passenger-side safe!

“If you’ve ever had to stop on the side of a busy highway you know it can be scary.

Store anything you might need for an emergency stop (tools, flares, etc.) so you’ll have access to them from the passenger side of your vehicle. This could limit your exposure to traffic and keep a bad situation from becoming tragic.” Thanks for the tip, David B.!

Website of the day

Road Trip USA

Warning: You will want to road trip after looking through this list of classic American road trips.

Recipe of the Day

Grits and Greens Casserole

by Debbie W. from SW, LA

The robustness of this casserole makes it a wonderful addition to any meal. This is the ultimate Southern dish everyone needs to try at least once. These creamy, rich grits will convert anyone into a grits lover. Thick and creamy, they’re cooked with half and half and two types of cheese which makes them savory. Cooking the onions in bacon drippings gives the casserole that undeniable bacon flavor. Mixing in your favorite greens bulks up the casserole even more. It’s quite filling, so a little goes a long way. A great casserole for brunch or serve as a side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

RV ownership in Japan is estimated to number about 89,800 vehicles. A strong second-hand market, with a low scrap rate, is leading to a steady increase of vehicles on the country’s roads.

*Are vanilla beans really a bean? If not, what are they? Learn all about this “bean” in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Cooper, our Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, sitting at his place at the table.” —Rodney Lacy

Leave here with a laugh

