RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 7, 2022

Today’s thought

“I like it when somebody gets excited about something. It’s nice.” ―J.D. Salinger

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day! [Yep, I’m excited! And I bet J.D. would be, also. Just sayin’. –Diane]

On this day in history: 1919 – KLM, the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands, is founded. It is the oldest airline still operating under its original name.

Tip of the Day

“What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?”

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Whether you own a million-dollar unit or you have an entry-level RV, my message to you will be the same: It needs to be maintained! One of the best ways to maintain your RV is by consistently inspecting the unit, including inspecting the RV roof.

I am often asked, “What should I look for when inspecting my RV roof?” The video below shows just that!

Today’s RV review…

2023 Jayco Swift 20T—Class B

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Jayco Swift 20T, a Class B motorhome based on the Ram Promaster chassis. If you haven’t been nose-deep in RV news of late, know that the Class B (van) segment is a huge growth area in the RV space even when other segments are starting to soften. I think there are a lot of reasons for this.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Yikes! Bumpy train tracks caused RV cabinets to drop down from ceiling!

Dear Dave,

We had a terrible drop going over a RR crossing in GA with no warnings posted or any indication that there was any type of a bad drop on the other side of the crossing. You couldn’t see the drop until you were on it. It caused our RV cabinets over each seat and the cabinet for the TV (all one unit across the entire front) to drop down on the right side center. What can I use to reattach the cabinets to the ceiling? What is there for me to screw into, and how long of a screw can I use? —Robert, 2007 Fleetwood Fiesta LX

Quick RV Tech Tip:

When winterizing, should I put in tank treatment?

Dear Dave,

When winterizing an RV, should you use RV antifreeze in the black waste tank, waste tank deodorizer/waste digester (we use Walex Porta-pak), both together or neither? Thanks for your help. —Mike, 2016 Heartland Big Country

Have you been affected by Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian may just be one of the largest blows to ever hit the U.S. mainland. Have you been affected by this gigantic, devastating storm? We’d love to hear about your experiences. Please click here to share your experiences.

Video of the day

How to make easy, delicious, foil packet meals for camping or RVing

By Cheri Sicard

OK, RV video fans. Today you get a video twofer from “Amanda Outside” on the topic of foil packet meals, also known as foil pouch meals or hobo packets.

One of the easiest camping dinners you can make, foil pack meals are delicious, easy to make, and pretty much foolproof even for beginners. Especially if you follow Amanda’s tips and instructions in the two videos on this page.

Quirky roadside stops with an interesting (and sometimes delicious!) history

By Chris Epting

Are you on the road? Are you in the mood to explore a few pop culture landmarks that mark the American spirit of creativity, ingenuity and invention? Well, you’ve landed in the right place! Here are a few of my favorite places with an interesting history that will hopefully inspire your mind, heart… and stomach! Continue reading. Have you visited any of these landmarks? Let us know in the comments.

Are you a parent?

Quick Tip

Simple ways to keep paper towels and TP from unrolling

If your paper towel holder is moored horizontally, you may find the roll unrolls itself as you motor down the highway. Here are a couple of suggestions: Wrap a bungee cord around the roll when you travel. Use a spring-loaded clothes pin to pinch the roll end to the roll. Tony Gar adds: “To stop the paper towels in my wet bay from unrolling from vibrations and bumps, I first cut an old wash cloth in half, then I removed the towel holder. I then reinstalled the holder with the cut edge of the cloth under the edge. The cloth hanging across the towels exerts enough friction to hold the towels but still allows easy access to the towels. They don’t even unroll with the bay door open on a breezy day.” Thanks, Tony! And maybe the simplest solution comes from Wolfe Rose: “For paper towels or toilet paper, just squish the roll slightly. Voila, it doesn’t unroll until pulled.” Thanks, Wolfe!

Website of the day

The 10 Most Beautiful Libraries in America

Book lovers, this website is for you! You’re going to love these libraries. Some of them look like they could be in Europe—they’re beautiful!

Recipe of the Day

Club BLT Dip Brandy’s Way

by Brandy Male from Mustang, OK

Everyone is a winner when you serve this amazing layered dip at your next party. Adding smoked turkey to mock the flavors of a club sandwich is genius. If you love a club sandwich, you’ll love this easy recipe. Let’s be honest… sprinkling cheese and bacon on top of a dip is never a bad thing.

Trivia

Copper was the first metal to be used by humankind. Native copper, when found, looks like someone melted copper and dumped it in a pile on the ground. Because it was easy to locate and could be easily worked with stone tools, early cultures used copper to create tools and weapons, and for ornamentation.

*What product was the first to be scanned at a supermarket? Is that product still in production today? Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our two sister Labs are now 4+ years. They love trips in the motorhome and are excellent travelers. Annie the yellow and Maddie the black.” —John Wilkins

Collapsible containers for RV kitchen

Leave here with a laugh

What do you do if you are addicted to sea weed?

Sea kelp.

Thanks for sending, Ray M.!

