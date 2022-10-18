Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 97

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Tuesday, October 18, 2022



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

Can you explain RV “weight information”?

Every manufacturer includes weight rating information, often on a sticker or certificate. Here’s what all of that information means.

• GVWR – Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: The maximum total weight of a motorhome or trailer and its contents as allowed by the manufacturer’s engineering. For safety it’s critical not to exceed this weight.

• GCWR – Gross Combined Weight Rating: The maximum total combined weight of the tow vehicle plus anything towed. This is a good gauge of how well the vehicle will tow in terms of muscle. The closer your total weight gets to this number, the tougher towing performance can become.

• GAWR – Gross Axle Weight Rating: The maximum weight that can be carried by the axle, including tires and wheels.

• UVW – Unloaded Vehicle Weight: Also known as “dry weight,” this is the claimed weight of a motorhome or trailer as it rolls off the manufacturer’s line. What’s added after that, by the dealer or a previous owner, affects that weight.

• NCC – Net Carrying Capacity: The amount of weight you can add in terms of gear, food, water, sewage, even passengers. NCC is found in older rigs, but has been replaced recently by a couple of other terms, which follow.

• SCWR – Sleeping Capacity Weight Rating: The manufacturer’s designated number of sleeping positions multiplied by 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

• CCC – Cargo Carrying Capacity: This is the “new” description of Net Carrying Capacity, but doesn’t include the weight of fresh water, LP gas, oil, and engine fuel. It’s a complicated formula. GVWR minus UVW, and minus the weight of full fresh (potable) water (including that in the water heater), the weight of full LP gas, and SCWR.

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm or cool!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Quick Tips

Campground setup tip

If you’re going to a campground and don’t have a preassigned campsite (is there even such a thing anymore?), do your best to arrive at your campsite during daylight. Setting up in the dark, particularly before you have a routine down, is hugely difficult. You’re looking for a level spot, with easy access, long enough for your rig, amenities such as a fire pit and picnic table, and things like the proximity to the shower house. Is it dark? Nearly impossible to evaluate these features! If you are “stuck in the dark,” you’ll need a helper with a strong flashlight and a walkie-talkie or cell phone connection with you.

Sewer cap tip from a sadder-but-wiser man

Dan H. sounds like a man with experience. He suggests: Before taking the cap off your RV sewer outlet, “Make sure all tank valves are closed. There is a lot of pressure behind 50 gallons of gray water!”

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t get an RV unless you want a hobby. If you treat it like a car and take it to the dealer for every repair, you will (1) go broke, and (2) never have it in your possession.” —Ward Simmons

Random RV Thought

When you haven’t been RVing in a while and your thoughts turn to getting away again, it’s really tough to get the thought out of your head. If you are at work, it’s especially bad. Who can focus on work when their head is filled with thoughts of being away in the RV, seeing new places and things and enjoying nature? So don’t resist: Just find a way to go! (Safely, of course.)

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.