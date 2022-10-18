RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Issue 1972

Tip of the Day

Keeping spare light bulbs in your RV is a bright idea

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a post he wrote while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

These days many new RVs come equipped with all LED lighting, which is great. LEDs last a long time and are very energy efficient. The rest of us still have good old-fashioned light bulbs that burn out.

Keeping a selection of light bulbs in your rig’s tool box is a great idea. This way, when you have a burnout, you have a replacement handy. Your owner’s manual should tell you what bulbs you need for the various lights in the rig, and I would keep at least two of each. If you don’t have the list, that’s okay – each fixture will say which bulb it needs on the back plate behind the bulb.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Tony is stepping back from his daily RV reviews for now. Here’s a note from him:

I want to share with you that I am stepping back from my daily RV reviews. I will still review a new model RV in every Saturday’s newsletter, highlighting the best of what I see. I will also continue writing regular gadget reviews and editing the Great RV Accessories newsletter. And I’ll have some other contributions here and there.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Even though Tony is irreplaceable, we’ll bring back RV reviews on a daily basis beginning soon, and, of course, Tony will have a review every Saturday.

Coming tomorrow: Live video chat

Open Mic: Dave and Dustin answer your questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions live tomorrow from 4-5 p.m., Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains. The link where to watch will be in tomorrow’s issue of this newsletter.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Do I need supplemental brakes for towing a small Chevy?

Dear Dave,

I want to tow our 1994 two-door Chev Tracker… manual transmission 4×4. Installing an RV supplemental braking system on this older, very lightweight auto seems unnecessary at first glance. Your thoughts, please? —Lo, 2021 Thor Quantum 25’ motorhome

Read Dave’s answer

Also! Dave and a reader need your help. What is a better shoreline cord connection? Please read John’s question here, and see why Dave needs your input.

Video of the day

How to stay warm in an RV in winter: Insulate, heat, and protect

By Cheri Sicard

As the weather gets colder, a lot of folks are going to start thinking about how to stay warm in an RV in winter. If you’re one of them, you will definitely want to check out this video from RV Street that has some great tips.

Martin, the host, says staying warm in an RV boils down to three main components: insulating, heating, and protecting your RV.

Click here to watch

World’s largest Lego trailer is sight to behold!

It’s not a little toy, but a full-sized travel trailer made of Legos – yes, Legos, the same things that children throughout the world use as toys. It’s certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest creation of its kind. Watch it being built in this short, sped-up video. Amazing!

Reader poll

Do you use an electric can opener in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Important air conditioner maintenance reminder

Tom B. has this important tip on air conditioner maintenance: “I had a leak which stained the ceiling of my RV because the drain holes in the air conditioner pan were plugged. It is VERY important to be sure, while servicing the unit, that the drains are clear and open.” Good reminder, Tom!



On this day last year…

Website of the day

75 Easy Halloween Crafts for Adults Who Love All Things Spooky and Spidery

Get out your glue stick and craft supplies because you’re going to want to make some of these spook-tacular crafts to put up around your RV!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

by Hope Adcox from Monroe, GA

A fast and easy homemade fried rice that’s also easy on your wallet. Using leftover rice makes putting this dish together super simple. This fried rice has wonderful flavor from the sesame oil, garlic, and soy sauce. Tossed with a mixture of veggies, chicken, and eggs, this chicken fried rice is super hearty.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

We have bicyclists to thank for our paved roads! The “Good Roads Movement” was a political movement brought on by the availability and sales of bicycles at the end of the 19th century. In 1880, the movement became formal when advocates came together in Newport, Rhode Island, to form the League of American Wheelmen (LAW). They published a magazine, pushed for road improvements, and gave legal protection to cyclists.

*President Andrew Jackson’s pet ____ attended his funeral service but had to be removed. Find out why in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jessie is very curious!” —Steve Taylor

HELP! We’re running low on pet photos! We feature six a week, so please send us a photo of your pet with a short description. If you’ve already submitted a photo of your pet but it’s been a long time since we featured them or we never featured them, feel free to submit a photo again. No blurry photos, please! Thanks!

