Would you go RVing in/around Iceland if you had the chance?

You’ve seen the beautiful photos of Iceland, and you’ve probably heard about the Ring Road, which takes you on an 800-mile loop of the stunning island, but have you yet made the trek over yet to see it in person?

A week is what’s recommended to drive the Ring Road. Of course, you could do it in less time, but there’s so much to see that you probably wouldn’t want to. The vast majority of the highway is a paved, two-lane road, but there are some small unpaved stretches and one-way bridges. The drive itself is easy and can easily be done in a small, dinky car (no AWD required), but you’d want to be in an RV, right?

There are tons of companies that are renting campervans in Iceland right now (some are booked out a year or more in advance!). There are many primitive camping spots as well as formal campgrounds, so you’ll never need to search too far for a place to stop for the night.

