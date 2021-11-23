Monday, November 22, 2021

Would you pay 15 percent more for a campsite with excellent Wi-Fi over one with poor or no Wi-Fi?

Here’s the scenario: You find a beautiful campground just up the road. It (miraculously) has a site available for the next week. Score! As you’re reading the reviews you see that it’s pretty expensive, but the reviews say it has wonderful Wi-Fi. There’s another park just a few miles past that also has availability, it’s much more affordable, but the reviews say the Wi-Fi goes in and out – it’s spotty.

Which place will you stay for the night? The place that costs more (say 15 percent) but has excellent Wi-Fi, or the place that’s more affordable with spotty Wi-Fi service? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!

