RV Review: I love the $1.4 million Foretravel Presidential Realm Luxury Villa 3

One of the hallmarks of being a human being is the ability to change one’s mind. No matter what thing you think is defined by hard and fast rules, being able to look at a situation or a set of facts and make changes shows you’re not just a grumpy old guy. Though I can definitely be a grumpy old guy.

The reason I write that is that I have not been a big fan of large Class A diesel pushers for lots and lots of reasons. But looking at the $1.4 million Foretravel Presidential Realm Luxury Villa 3 changed my perception. If I suddenly completely lost my mind, I would be okay traveling in this.

What changed my mind

If you look at the websites for most RVs you’ll find that they’re heavily focused on decor and paint/graphics. Being the son of an engineer and someone who’s pretty geeky as it is, I want more. I like lots and lots of information when I consider everything. I can see the graphics for myself—but I don’t have x-ray vision to know what’s beneath those painted ladies.

Of course, now I own an endoscope – thank you, Nanci Dixon!

Like so many folks, I spend a lot of time on YouTube—which you can probably guess by the reviews I write here. There are a few content creators whose videos I watch regularly and, apparently, based on the number of followers they have, so do a lot of other folks.

So, seeing how the slide rooms operate, what’s behind the wet bay doors and all of that really make an impression on me. Watching how stuff moves and works matters more to me than how many colors are in the paint.

What I don’t understand is why some smart RV company doesn’t hire one of these creators to simply do walk-through videos of their products. By my watching, in this case, Matt Foxcroft’s review, it made me like this rig much more. And now I’m sharing it with you and RVtrave.coml has a huge following.

But I also hope to share what’s under the skin and behind the scenes with you. So I do my best to figure this out, and that’s where we’re starting here.

Under the skin of the Presidential Realm

There was a lot that I learned about this particular brand. I have written before that most motorized coaches seem to be completely built without the recognition that RVs catch fire. That was demonstrated clearly in Marc & Julie Bennett’s video about RV fire.

Hey, there’s that YouTube again!

But Foretravel does seem to have the understanding that you can create a beautiful machine but also make sure that the people who buy it are safe in the event that something bad does happen.

So, this coach features a fire suppression system in the engine bay called the Fogmaker. Smart, as engine fires are a relatively significant reason these coaches burn. It’s not common, but when it happens that’s one of the primary places it starts.

But if you are inside and there’s a fire, Foretravel also includes a ladder to the outside so the kind of folks who have the means to spend $1.4 million on a giant bus like this are able to get out. Let’s be honest, there are only a small number of us who are agile enough to make it out the window and jump to the ground of something that’s two stories tall before the thing is completely engulfed with flames.

More safety features in the Realm

On the subject of safety, this also has a camera system that almost works like a camera floating above the rig and delivers a 3D view of the whole coach. You can monitor anything you’re towing, and this rig is rated to tow up to 20,000 pounds. Also, you can also see who’s in the lane next to you and doesn’t want to let you in.

But there are also Bosch sensors so if you do flip on your blinker, the rig will warn you that someone’s over there.

Sensors, too, work to accomplish active cruise control. That means you can set a speed but if traffic slows ahead of you, the motorhome will too, and maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicles ahead of you.

Amenities in the Realm Luxury Villa 3

Okay, enough nerdy stuff. Let’s face it, these coaches are absolutely beautiful. This competes well with things like the Newell and Prevost rigs.

Like those RVs, you don’t generally just go and buy one that looks like all the others. Instead, Foretravel sits you down with a licensed interior designer and you go over a bunch of colors, materials and all of that. And that’s why I don’t put much stock in the appearance of these rigs. My taste may be way different than yours, so we each get our own appearance and materials.

But we all do get things like an Aqua-Hot 600D heating system that heats the floors and uses the 150 gallons of diesel already aboard this beast to heat the water, too. Bonus, it’ll also keep the engine warmer when it’s just sitting so you don’t have those cold start issues that can be a part of diesel life.

The slide rooms in this rig are a work of art, truly. There’s a section of the floor that lowers when the slide comes in and raises when it’s fully extended. This means no carpeting and a completely flat floor. There’s also no flange on the outside of the slide. When it’s closed, it’s just a completely flush exterior.

Further, there’s a pneumatic bladder in the slide room that does an outstanding job of keeping road noise and the elements out.

Air suspension can do some leveling in the Realm

Speaking of pneumatics and hydraulics the air suspension on this coach can be coaxed into doing some of the leveling. That would make sense if you’re parked on a surface where you wouldn’t want to put the jacks down. But, of course, there are also hydraulic leveling jacks.

The bed in this is actually two beds—so each side of the bed is an individual bed. That way the person on that side can adjust the position of the bed (they raise and lower) as well as the firmness and such. Nice.

The shower in this features a shower miser system where the water coming in can be diverted back into the fresh tank until it’s hot enough, thereby saving water. A great boondocking feature. Of course that Aquahot system also provides a virtually unlimited shower experience. And, of course, there are multiple shower heads which have a massaging feature.

The cabinetry in the Realm is just beautiful. Even the cabinet interiors are finished well. There is carpeting in the cabinets, as well, to keep things from rattling. Further, the rods in the closets incorporate lighting in them. Such a nice touch.

But I also was thrilled to see no junky Samsung appliances in here. Instead, the refrigerator and washer and dryer are Bosch products. No, I’m not a fan of Samsung appliances.

Lastly, there are actually a good amount of windows in here.

In summary

From a technical standpoint, I just love this coach. I know something at this price point should be a good product—and this one is. The attention to detail is incredible and, yes, the paint on the outside is absolutely beautiful. Not my style, mind you, but having restored a bunch of classic cars I admire paint mastery even when the style isn’t one I like myself.

What I think Foretravel, and every other RV manufacturer, should do is hire some of these really good content creators to create video walk-throughs of their rigs and show some of these behind-the scenes or under-the skin features and benefits.

RV companies should inform the public about what they offer

It’s very rare that an RV company has a good YouTube presence. The one I can think of that does is Escape trailers. In fact their videos are a reason I’ve subscribed to their channel, and also put in an order for an Escape 23. Doesn’t mean I’m going to get one, but I want the option.

Or a smart RV company can invite a good writer to their factory to take pictures and tell the story, as well. Not everybody watches YouTube. But everybody should be informed.

