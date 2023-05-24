Warning: Welded hitch broke loose and “toad” took off! Preventable?

Dear Dave,

Recently our receiver completely broke off from our Class C Fleetwood Jamboree GT. Our motorhome is well-maintained and in excellent condition, but it is a 2005 model which we purchased at 2 years old. The RV has just over 100,000 miles. The receiver weld broke, sending our towed Fiat 500 Abarth convertible, the hitch with the safety cables still attached, and the receiver, into the median. It hit a cement wall. We believe the vehicle, still attached to all the towing equipment, then shot back across 3 lanes of traffic.

We were just south of Louisville on Interstate 65, which is a well-maintained road. However, Interstate 65 in Indiana was atrocious with huge potholes, missing pavement and stop-and-go traffic. The traffic started to flow again just past Louisville, and we were travelling in the middle lane at 70 mph, surrounded by semi-trucks. After we lost the towed we had to drive the motorhome up to the next exit then back about 12 miles.

When we got to the site, our Fiat, which is well under the recommended weight for our RV, was hanging out in traffic by about a foot. Kentucky State Police were at our car, and a tow truck driver pulled up shortly after. The officer did not issue an accident report as this was considered a “loss of load.”

Very fortunate no one was hurt

We realize we were super fortunate nobody was hurt and we will never know which truck drivers called in the mishap and were quick to avoid the car. Thank you.

The insurance company messed around for four weeks, first declaring the car fixable then totaled it. This entire incident has been very costly for us as well as aggravating trying to get a fair shake from insurance.

The receiver was welded on to the Fleetwood when we purchased it. My question to you is: “What could we have done to prevent this if it was preventable?” The establishment welding on a new receiver for us said they have seen this before, but rarely. The officer had never seen it before. I can send pictures.

Should these welds be inspected every so often? My husband, who does know a thing or two about welding, believes the initial installation was not done properly. However, he could not see the weld as it was under the receiver. What type of safety measures do RV manufacturers take to insure the welds are done right? Please publish this as a warning to others. Thank you. —Sherry, Class C Fleetwood Jamboree GT

Dear Sherry,

First, let me say that thankfully nobody was hurt in what could have been a major disaster!

“Toad” within safe towing capacity

From what I can tell on the website, your Fiat has been available since 2012 and hasn’t changed much, with a base weight of 2500 lbs. and a GVWR of 3500 lbs. Your Class C Jamboree looks to be built on a Ford E450 cutaway chassis that has a 5000 lb. towing capacity. So, yes, I do believe it was within the “safe” towing capacity, which is 10% less than maximum, so that would be at 4500 lbs. Since it broke away and traveled across the median and back, I assume you were flat towing with a tow bar rather than using a dolly. The reason I bring this up is because flat towing adds very little weight to the hitch, so that would not be a factor.

One piece of information you did not provide is whether you had an auxiliary braking system in the Fiat. According to information provided by Brake Buddy here, Kentucky law does not specifically require brakes on any passenger car trailers, regardless of weight. However, vehicles singular or in combination must be able to stop within the distance specified by statute.

Auxiliary braking systems required in some states

Some states require auxiliary braking systems on anything being towed over a certain weight, with some being as low as 1000 lbs. Ford recommends an auxiliary braking system on anything being towed more than 1500 lbs. However, most of us are guilty of thinking there is a “safety factor” when it comes to towing and weights. However, you can never pinpoint what actually caused a failure several thousands of miles or years down the road. Without an auxiliary braking system in the towed vehicle every time you stop the vehicle, excessive pressure is applied to the hitch ball and ultimately the receiver. Every time you start back up, that same pressure is applied. However, that is something that nothing can prevent.

A product I came across several years ago might help this issue. It’s called Quiet Hitch from Roadmaster and it eliminates the free play you get between the receiver and the tow bar tube. This would reduce the banging stress at starts and stops. You can find it on Amazon here.

Welded or bolted

Every hitch I have seen on a motorized RV has been bolted to the frame rail or extension and you would be able to check the torque periodically with that method. I’ve learned never to say always when it comes to RV manufacturers, so I can’t verify what Fleetwood did back in 2004-2005, and it could have been done by the dealer? Inspecting the welds on your hitch would not be something that the average RVer would have on their predeparture checklist. Typically, I would say you might not even be able to detect a hairline crack. Therefore, I doubt there was much you could have done to prevent this other than possibly the auxiliary braking system mentioned previously.

What type of safety measures do RV manufacturers take to ensure the welds are done right? I can’t speak for all RV manufacturers. However, I do know that Winnebago has an internal training program for all welders, who have to be certified before working in the Weld Shop. I have produced factory tour videos and training programs for several manufacturers and have noticed they have someone that is in charge of determining the skill level of employees, but nothing as a formal inspection or testing program. So it’s at the discretion of the employer mostly. However, I have not heard of this happening before. One thing I would add is I would never tow a vehicle, no matter how light, over 65 mph and typically run 63.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Can weight distribution hitch bars get weak?

Dear Dave,

Do the bars on an equalizer hitch lose their carrying capacity over time? My old hitch had 1000# bars and the rig would porpoise a lot going over seams and humps in the road. I switched to newer 1200# bars and the ride is much better. —Larry, 2006 Vortex 224 FB TT

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2128