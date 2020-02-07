2019-2020 Ram trucks recalled for transmission fluid leak

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling more than 84,000 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks equipped with six-speed automatic (68RFE) transmissions. A buildup of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube.

The leaking transmission fluid may contact the turbocharger or another ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire.

Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission valve body separator plate and reprogram the powertrain control module. The recall is expected to begin March 14, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W03.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these trucks, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

