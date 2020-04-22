RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A free bicycle in Florida

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Richard’s story:

On May 9, 2006, upon retirement, we left Kansas City, MO, as full-timers on our way to Alaska. We’ve spent the ensuing years exploring as much of North America as possible. Struggling sometimes to move on from some wonderful locations we stumbled upon, which called us to settle down again. We have found some favorites to which we keep returning: Alaska 3 times; Baja Mexico most winters since 2007; Yellowstone N.P. – just to name a few.

We’ve had a remarkable, entertaining, educational journey to date. Constantly espousing our luck and gratitude for such a life. Seeing such wonderful sights. Meeting so many great people, from so many countries! Constantly amazed how many folks from abroad love, and keep returning to North America.

This season we decided to try Florida for the winter. The extreme Southeast has been one section of the country we haven’t explored. We chose the Tampa area to have access to Gulf water and reasonable drives to Orlando attractions, Cape Canaveral, and more. My wife, JJ, who is the “Planner/Navigator Extraordinaire,” found a very nice RV park in Zephyrhills, FL, and here we are.

The onset of COVID-19 set all these plans into chaos. Although we have become adept at adjusting to changing conditions, this has been a new realm.

When things started going south, I gradually started increasing our stores, even though at any given time we can most likely exist for a couple of weeks on usual stockpiles. Thus we avoided any rush on the markets. I have only gone to the grocery store every three weeks. At that, we still have a week’s worth on board without getting down to “bread and water.” Thus we were able to wait until stores contrived “senior times,” which makes the process much easier.

Thankfully our park has paved roads and is adjacent to a “sister” park of greater size. I started walking, which I do a lot, within both parks to keep up some level of exercise. At one point we found a bicycle at the curb for FREE (my favorite word)! After some T.L.C., the bike has greatly increased our enthusiasm for exercise. I ride early, JJ rides late. Seeing more, meeting different people – from a distance!

As with most folks, electronics have been a great source of communicating and entertainment for us. We carry all types onboard, remaining independent of “shore” sources. Then there is JJ’s favorite of various card games, as well as building my cooking skills – trying new things to stretch supplies.

As is said, “This too shall pass.” When safer to travel we shall resume the adventure of life and North America. I look to the brightness of our future, pushing behind the anguish of this one event.

— Richard West

