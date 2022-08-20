RV boo-boos: Trailer smacked from behind on the freeway. Ouch!

“We expected our RV adventure would be once we got there—not on the freeway!” might have been the explanation given on this one. We don’t know, but without a doubt, the RVer in this story, hit from behind on the freeway, probably had a few colorful things to say.

Got to hand it to the RVer. Despite the rather rude hit, they kept the rig on the road. Even remembered to use their turn signal as they apparently headed for the shoulder.

If you can’t get enough of road surprises, here’s a link to more dash-cam videos. (Warning: Not for the faint of heart.)

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

