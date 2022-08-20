Friday, August 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos: Trailer smacked from behind on the freeway. Ouch!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
hit

“We expected our RV adventure would be once we got there—not on the freeway!” might have been the explanation given on this one. We don’t know, but without a doubt, the RVer in this story, hit from behind on the freeway, probably had a few colorful things to say.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jeep.world (@jeep.world)

Got to hand it to the RVer. Despite the rather rude hit, they kept the rig on the road. Even remembered to use their turn signal as they apparently headed for the shoulder.

If you can’t get enough of road surprises, here’s a link to more dash-cam videos. (Warning: Not for the faint of heart.)

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

More RV boo-boos

##RVT1066

Previous articleThis Ghostbusters tribute car cruises campgrounds, bringing smiles to all
Next articleThe long, long RV trip, Week 11: Ohio Turnpike camping, Airstreams, caverns, and beer

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.